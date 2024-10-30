By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Earlier Israeli media reports indicated that the drone originated from Lebanon. However, Israeli Channel 12 reported later reported that the drone was fired from Iraq.

A drone hit a factory that produces aviation parts in the northern Israeli city of Nahariya on Wednesday, causing minor damage, according to Israeli media.

“Damage was caused to an industrial building, without a siren,” a spokesperson for Nahariya city said, as cited by the Anadolu news agency. “The issue is under investigation, and the security forces are searching the area.”

According to The Times of Israel, the military said it was investigating why the drone was only detected right before the impact and why no sirens sounded. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Israeli media also reported power outages at military sites along the border due to shelling from Lebanon.

Rocket Barrages

Earlier, the military said that a surface-to-surface missile fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel exploded in the air.

Another drone fired towards Western Galilee in northern Israel was intercepted by Israeli fighter jets, the army added.

🚨 KAN: The drone that exploded in the industrial zone in Nahariya this morning hit a factory that produces aircraft components. pic.twitter.com/6AZWWhXoe0 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 30, 2024

According to Al Mayadeen, three rocket barrages were fired from Lebanon toward Israel on Wednesday. Another barrage targeted illegal Jewish settlements in the al-Jalil Panhandle area, triggering alarms in several northern areas, including Haifa, Netanya, Khodeira, and areas north of Tel Aviv, accompanied by sounds of explosions. Sirens were also heard in Kiryat Ata, Karmeil, Manasseh, Kiryat Shmona, and surrounding areas.

Hezbollah’s air defense units also intercepted an Israeli Hermes 450 drone in the western sector of Lebanese airspace using a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to retreat, reported Al Mayadeen.

War on Lebanon

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, 2023, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

Israel escalated its aggression with the cyber-terror attacks on September 17 and 18, which claimed the lives of at least 37 people including children, and injured around 3000 others.

This went hand in hand with a series of assassinations of Hezbollah leaders, the last of which was that of the Secretary-General of the resistance party Hassan Nasrallah on September 27.

These developments coincided with unprecedented bombings and airstrikes by Israel’s army on different cities across Lebanon particularly in the south, Bekaa and the southern district of Beirut.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on October 17 that 2412 Lebanese were killed and 11285 were injured since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

The Lebanese Government Emergency Committee announced on October 16 that the number of shelters has reached 1,059 centers, 876 of which stand at maximum capacity.

The Head of the committee, Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin revealed that around “50 thousand families have been displaced to approved shelters, noting that the total number of displaced people exceeds 1.2 million.”

According to the committee, 326,467 Syrians and 124,225 Lebanese crossed into Syrian territory from September 23 to October 14.

(PC, Anadolu, Al Mayadeen)