LIVE BLOG: Israeli Aggression on Lebanon Continues | Iranian Shura Council Discusses Scenarios – Day 359

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli warplanes continued to target several locations across Lebanon and along the Syrian border while several rockets were launched towards Israel. China said it opposes any “violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty” and “urges relevant parties, especially Israel, to calm the situation immediately.” The Iranian Shura Council will submit proposals to the Supreme National Security Council to discuss scenarios for responding to Israeli crimes. Meanwhile, the death toll resulting from Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has risen to 41,586 dead and 96,210 wounded since October 7, 2023.

Sunday, September 29, 1:15 pm (GMT+2)

AL-MAYADEEN: Four people were killed in the initial toll of the raid that targeted a farm in the town of Zboud.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Netanyahu ordered the cancellation of the “gas agreement” with Lebanon.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens are now sounding in the settlements of Sde Eliezer and Yesod Hamaleh in the Upper Galilee.

LEBANESE SYRIAN DEFENSE: Nine Syrians were killed in an Israeli raid on the town of Al-Ain in Baalbek District. pic.twitter.com/ycgn2mmxYm — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 29, 2024

ISRAELI ENERGY MINISTER: Signing the gas agreement with Lebanon was a mistake from the beginning and we will make sure to correct it.

LEBANESE PM: We demand a ceasefire on all fronts to bring security and stability to the region.

SYRIAN MEDIA: An Israeli airstrike targeted the Wadi Hanna area in Al-Qusayr in the Homs countryside in central Syria.

LEBANESE SYRIAN DEFENSE: Nine Syrians were killed in an Israeli raid on the town of Al-Ain in Baalbek District.

KIRYAT SHMONA MAYOR: Hezbollah’s Radwan forces are still on the border with Israel, and it is impossible to remove the threat posed by Hezbollah without intervening on the ground in Lebanon.

Sunday, September 29, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

IRAN: Shura Council proposals will be submitted to the Supreme National Security Council to discuss scenarios for responding to Israeli crimes.

AL-MAYADEEN: An Israeli raid targets the Wadi Hanna neighborhood in Al-Qusayr, near a Syrian army checkpoint.

WFP: Lebanon is on the brink of collapse and cannot bear another war, and announced the launch of an emergency operation to provide food aid to one million people affected by the conflict in Lebanon.

Israeli boats opened fire on the shores of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/u39xMz2TWJ pic.twitter.com/72hqOrOmIT — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 29, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an artillery bombardment on Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI STATE COMPTROLLER: The army is obstructing the completion of the investigation into what he described as the “failures of October 7.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH (citing senior military official): Hezbollah has begun planning to bomb Tel Aviv. Hashem Safieddine, the Hezbollah leader who is a candidate to succeed Hassan Nasrallah, “has begun to control Hezbollah and is more extreme than Nasrallah.”

LEBANESE ARMY: We call on citizens to preserve national unity and not to be drawn into actions that may affect civil peace.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the Israeli Ofek camp in the occupied Golan Heights with a batch of Fadi-1 missiles.

WSJ: Hezbollah retains thousands of experienced fighters and a large arsenal that it can use despite Nasrallah’s death.

Sunday, September 29, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

QNN: Israeli boats opened fire on the shores of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza.

HAARETZ: The Israeli Ministry of Interior is planning to recruit asylum seekers into the army in exchange for granting them permanent residency.

CHINESE FM: China has expressed “grave concern” over tensions in the Middle East following the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah. Beijing opposes any violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty” and “urges relevant parties, especially Israel, to calm the situation immediately.”

LEBANESE CIVIL DEFENSE: Seven paramedics were killed in two Israeli raids on the towns of Qabrikha and Tayr Debba in southern Lebanon.

ISRAEL HAYOM: Five rockets were launched towards the city of Tiberias in the Galilee.

ISRAEL HAYOM: Five rockets were launched towards the city of Tiberias in the Galilee. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/u39xMz2TWJ pic.twitter.com/A4kapsrPHo — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 29, 2024

Sunday, September 29, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Huge explosions were heard in Tiberias.

IRANIAN FM: The situation has become dangerous and all possibilities are open.

MAARIV: The decision on a ground operation in Lebanon has not yet been taken, and confirmed that the army is ready for that.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The number of Jewish immigrants to Israel has decreased by about 50% compared to the year before the war on Gaza.

MEHR: The Iranian parliament is holding a closed meeting to discuss the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and developments in Lebanon.

Sunday, September 29, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Sa’ar missile ship intercepted a drone on Sunday that was on its way to Israel in the Red Sea area.

Sunday, September 29, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-MAYADEEN:

Israeli raids reached the borders of the Lebanese-Syrian border. A series of Israeli raids on different areas of the Bekaa, the latest of which was on the vicinity of the city of Baalbek.

Israeli airstrike targets a cafe in the village of Chaqra, southern Lebanon. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/u39xMz2TWJ pic.twitter.com/pEdLbBEQHI — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 29, 2024

Sunday, September 29, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:

Injured as a result of the occupation bombing of a house belonging to the Qashlan family in the new camp in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip. Israeli warplanes bomb a house in the new camp in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip. Sirens sound again in large areas in Eilat and its surroundings.

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We attacked with drones a vital target in um al-Rashrash “Eilat” in our occupied territories.

AL-MAYADEEN: Very violent Israeli raids on the city of Baalbek and its surroundings in eastern Lebanon.

(The Palestine Chronicle)