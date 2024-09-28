Missile from Yemen Targets Tel Aviv as Israel Braces for Retaliation after Nasrallah’s Assassination

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Rocket sirens were heard in Tel Aviv and various locations across central Israel on Saturday, including the Ben Gurion airport, Israeli media reported.

The Israeli army later announced that the sirens were triggered after a missile was launched toward Israel from Yemen.

The missile was reportedly intercepted by Israel’s Aerial Defense Array.

Some injuries occurred as civilians rushed to shelters, the Jerusalem Post reported, citing a spokesperson for the Magen David Adom, the Israeli ambulance service.

‘Challenging Days’

Following the assassination of Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, the Israeli military warned that the country is facing challenging days ahead and announced new restrictions on public gatherings starting Saturday.

These measures are being implemented to prevent potential escalation in the aftermath of Nasrallah’s assassination.

In his first statement since Hezbollah confirmed Nasrallah’s killing, Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari acknowledged the difficult days ahead, stating that the army is preparing for both defensive and offensive operations. He urged the public to follow the guidelines closely.

Due to concerns over Hezbollah’s possible retaliation, Hagari announced that gatherings of more than 1,000 people in central Israel would be prohibited, following orders from Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Nasrallah’s Assassination

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah confirmed in a statement on Saturday the killing of its Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in an Israeli airstrike in a southern suburb of Beirut on Friday.

The Israeli army said on Saturday that it assassinated Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah when it launched a massive airstrike targeting a residential area in the southern suburbs of Beirut on the previous day.

According to the Lebanese news network Al-Mayadeen, at least six buildings were destroyed in the attack, which was reportedly carried out with 2,000-pound bunker-busting bombs.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, at least six people were killed and 91 were wounded. However, the death toll is likely to rise as the Lebanese Civil Defense said in a statement that hundreds of people are still missing.

At least 720 people have been killed and thousands were wounded in Israeli attacks across Lebanon, according to the country’s health ministry.

(The Palestine Chronicle)