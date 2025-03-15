LIVE BLOG: Massacre in Beit Lahia | Hamas, Israel Respond to Mediators – Day 526

Israeli occupation forces opened fire on an ambulance early Saturday as it was evacuating a patient from the Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm, northern West Bank.
Adam Boehler has withdrawn his nomination for the role of presidential envoy for prisoners’ affairs. A White House spokesperson confirmed that he will continue serving as a special government employee focused on captive negotiations.
Click here for previous blogs.
Hamas: Israel's Bombing of Beit Lahia Undermines Ceasefire Agreement
HAMAS STATEMENT:
Hamas condemned the Israeli army’s brutal massacre in Beit Lahia as a dangerous escalation that reflects its disregard for international law.
Hamas stated that the escalation confirms Israel’s intention to undermine the ceasefire agreement and waste any opportunity to complete its implementation and exchange prisoners.
Gaza Health Ministry: Death Toll Rises to 48,543
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Gaza Health Ministry reported that 19 people were killed by Israeli fire in the past 48 hours, bringing the total death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Strip to 48,543 dead and 111,981 injured.
Nine Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Beit Lahia, Including Four Journalists
PALESTINE CHRONICLE:
Nine Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza on Saturday, Palestinian media reported.
According to reports, an Israeli drone targeted a gathering of civilians in Beit Lahia twice.
Among those killed were four journalists covering events and relief efforts in the area. Their bodies were transferred to the Indonesian Hospital.
Nine Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Beit Lahia, Including Four Journalists
Majority of American Democrats Sympathize with Palestinians - Poll
MAARIV: A poll by the Glocal Research Center revealed that 60% of Democratic voters in the US sympathize more with Palestinians.
Nine Killed by Israeli Drone Strike on Beit Lahia
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll from an Israeli drone strike on Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, has risen to nine.
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll from an Israeli drone strike on Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, has risen to nine. pic.twitter.com/EJfSjOYkAM
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 15, 2025
Helicopter Crashes in Southern Israel
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced in a statement that a helicopter crashed in an open area in southern Israel during landing but stated there were no security concerns.
B’Tselem: Israel Conducted 69 Airstrikes on West Bank Since October 7
AL-JAZEERA: A report by the Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem revealed that the Israeli army intensified airstrikes on the West Bank following the October 7 attack, conducting 69 airstrikes that killed at least 261 people.
Two Killed. Others Injured by Israeli Fire in Beit Lahia and Rafah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA:
One Palestinian was killed, and others were injured by Israeli drone fire at the Al-Attar intersection in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip.
Another Palestinian was injured by Israeli army gunfire in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.
Sudanese Foreign Minister Denies Receiving Any Request to Resettle Displaced Gazans
AL-JAZEERA: Sudan’s Foreign Minister stated that the country has not received any request from international parties to host Palestinians.
US and Israel Attempt to Resettle Palestinians in Africa – AP Reports
Three Killed, Including Journalist, by Israeli Drone Fire in Beit Lahia
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three people, including a journalist, were killed by Israeli drone fire in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip.
Boehler Withdraws from Envoy Position amid Criticism over US-Hamas Talks
PALESTINE CHRONICLE:
Adam Boehler’s nomination as Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the US State Department has been withdrawn, the US-based news website Axios reported, citing two White House officials.
According to Axios, “a senior Trump administration official claimed that the move has been planned for two weeks and was intended to shift Boehler into a different presidential envoy position”.
Boehler Withdraws from Envoy Position amid Criticism over US-Hamas Talks
Settlers Attack West Bank Village, Set Fire to Six Palestinian Homes
PALESTINE CHRONICLE:
Illegal Israeli Jewish settlers attacked a Palestinian village in the northern West Bank early on Friday, setting fire to six homes and a vehicle.
The settlers also attempted to abduct a four-month-old baby as well as a one-year-old child, from one of the homes.
Settlers Attack West Bank Village, Set Fire to Six Palestinian Homes
Israeli Forces Warn Residents of Tulkarm Camp to Evacuate
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces have warned residents of the Al-Murabba neighborhood in Tulkarm refugee camp to evacuate their homes.
UN Special Rapporteur Calls for Swift Probe into Palestinian Deaths in Israeli Prisons
PALESTINE CHRONICLE:
UN Special Rapporteur Alice Jill Edwards has reportedly called for an acceleration of investigations into the many Palestinians who have died while in Israeli custody.
Edwards, the Special Rapporteur on Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, was attending the 58th UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva, where she spoke to the Anadolu news agency.
UN Special Rapporteur Calls for Swift Probe into Palestinian Deaths in Israeli Prisons
Families of Israeli Captives Call for Protests Today
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The families of Israeli captives in Gaza have called for participation in today’s protests under the slogan, “We want the hostages back now, all at once.”
Israeli Forces Raid Qabatiya Town South of Jenin
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces raided the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin in the West Bank.
Boehler’s Talks with Hamas Coordinated with Witkoff
TIMES OF ISRAEL: Adam Boehler’s talks with Hamas were reportedly coordinated with US Middle East envoy Stephen Witkoff, but Israel was not fully informed in advance.
Communications Between Boehler and Hamas Sparked Anger in Netanyahu’s Office - Walla
WALLA:
Communications between Adam Boehler and Hamas reportedly caused significant anger in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.
Netanyahu’s close associate Ron Dermer held a tense call with Boehler, protesting the direct engagement with Hamas.
Adam Boehler Withdraws Nomination for His Role
AXIOS: Adam Boehler has withdrawn his nomination for the role of presidential envoy for prisoners affairs. A White House spokesperson confirmed he will continue serving as a special government employee focused on captive negotiations.
‘We’re Not Agent of Israel’ – Envoy Describes US-Hamas Talks as ‘Very Helpful’
Massive Explosion in Nur Shams Camp
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A massive explosion occurred early Saturday in the Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm, northern West Bank. Reports also indicate Israeli forces demolished residential buildings in the area.
Ambulance Targeted in Tulkarm
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces opened fire on an ambulance early Saturday while it was evacuating a patient from the Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm, northern West Bank.
Adam Boehler removed ( by Israel ) .
Obviously the ZioNazis and Jews control everything, including my US government. Boehler negotiating directly with Hamas was offensive, even to members of Congress. What is wrong with going straight to the source to have hostages returned home? That’s his job!!
He didn’t ask for permission from Wasrael…
https://allisrael.com/report-us-hostage-envoy-boehler-sidelined-from-hamas-hostage-file