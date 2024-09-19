GAZA LIVE BLOG: Soldier Killed | Tensions with Lebanon Escalate | New Israeli Strikes in Gaza – Day 349

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli soldier was killed and others were injured near Tel Hai in the Upper Galilee after two shells were fired from southern Lebanon. Six Israelis were injured, one of them critically, in northern Israel while Israeli media reported a ‘serious incident’ that took place in the north. Israeli gunboats fired several shells towards the coast of Gaza City while artillery shelling targeted the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,272 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,551 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Thursday, September 19, 1:30 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens are now sounding in Zar’it in the Western Galilee, warning of falling missiles.

CHANNEL 12: Israeli fighter jets launch raids on Hezbollah sites in several areas of southern Lebanon. Netanyahu calls for an urgent meeting at the Defense Ministry of a large number of ministers and officials.

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters attacked the occupation army’s artillery positions in Beit Hillel with suicide drones and achieved accurate hits in support of our Palestinian people.

Scenes from the Israeli-Lebanese border.

ISRAELI MEDIA: At least one person was killed and 11 injured in rocket and drone attacks on areas in the Galilee, noting that a helicopter headed to the site of the attack with a drone in Beit Hillel in the Galilee.

WALLA: An Israeli was seriously injured as a result of a drone explosion in the Western Galilee.

Thursday, September 19, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: Firefighters are working to put out a fire that broke out in Beit Hillel after the drones fell.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Two Israelis were injured, one of them seriously, in a drone explosion in the Western Galilee.

ISRAELI MEDIA: A direct drone hit Kiryat Shmona without sirens sounding.

ISRAELI MEDIA (cited in Al-Mayadeen): An Israeli soldier was injured in an exchange of fire in Qabatiya, south of Jenin.

ISRAELI MEDIA (cited in Al-Mayadeen): An Israeli soldier was injured in an exchange of fire in Qabatiya, south of Jenin.

AL-MAYADEEN: Hezbollah has been firing anti-tank missiles and drones since morning, achieving accurate hits.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians were killed and others injured as a result of an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in Jabalia al-Balad, in northern Gaza.+

Thursday, September 19, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

TURKISH FM: There is a possibility that we will witness a regional war and Israel must stop this madness supported by the West.

WSJ (citing US officials): Washington has made plans to evacuate Americans and other non-combatants from Lebanon. There are no indications yet of an imminent Israeli invasion of Lebanon, such as a call-up of reserves.

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: The death toll resulting from the explosion of telecommunications devices has risen to 32.

Thursday, September 19, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

STATE DUMA SPEAKER: High-tech cyberattack on Lebanon could have dire consequences in the world, what happened must be investigated. The possibility of mass production of such weapons takes terrorism to a new level.

EU BORRELL: We condemn in the strongest terms the attack that resulted in the explosion of a large number of electronic devices across Lebanon

ISRAEL HAYOM: Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich calls on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to invite other officers to the security cabinet meetings and not just the Chief of Staff.

Thursday, September 19, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: There were injuries as a result of Israeli shelling north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

ISRAEL HAYOM: The number of wounded as a result of an anti-tank missile fired at Tal Hai in the Upper Galilee has risen to 8.

SHIN BET: Last August, we arrested an Israeli citizen who had contacts with Iranian intelligence agencies.

Thursday, September 19, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli soldier was killed and others were injured near Tel Hai in the Upper Galilee after two shells were fired from southern Lebanon.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said it bombed Hezbollah military buildings in Sheheen, Taybeh, Blida, Mays al-Jabal, Aitaroun and Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon.

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters targeted with appropriate weapons a positioning point of the Israeli enemy soldiers in the Marj site and hit it directly, killing and wounding a number of them.

Rockets fall on Margaliot, in northern Israel.

AL-JAZEERA: The families of Israeli prisoners are demonstrating in Tel Aviv to demand the approval of the deal proposal on the negotiating table.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: There were injuries after the occupation forces opened fire on the tents of displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI RADIO: Six Israelis were injured, one of them critically, in northern Israel.

ISRAELI MEDIA (cited in Al-Mayadeen): A serious incident took place in the north, a helicopter and 7 ambulances were called in.

JAPANESE ICOM: We stopped manufacturing the model of radios that were blown up in Lebanon about 10 years ago.

AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli gunboats fired several shells towards the coast of Gaza City

Thursday, September 19, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli artillery shelling of the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Combat forces were transferred from the West Bank to the border with Lebanon as part of a state of high alert.

ISRAELI RADIO: Israel is preparing a new proposal to present to mediators, which calls for the return of all the kidnapped soldiers at once.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Heavy gunfire by occupation vehicles stationed inside the border fence between the Al-Qarara and Al-Zana areas east of Khan Yunis.

🚨Israeli warplanes targeted a residential apartment belonging to Al-Haddad family on Al-Thalathini Street, next to the electricity company in Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

AL-ZAWAYDA MUNICIPALITY: The central sewage pumping station was out of service due to the lack of spare parts needed for maintenance, noting that this led to the closure of streets and the entry of sewage water into the tents of the displaced.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli tanks shelled – this Thursday morning – the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza and the Al-Janina and Tel Al-Sultan areas in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

TAIWAN DEFENSE MINISTER: There was no prior coordination with Israel regarding the bombing of thousands of pagers in Lebanon.

Thursday, September 19, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

CIVIL DEFENSE: The Palestinian Civil Defense said that one of its members was killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted his house in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Thursday, September 19, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-AQSA TV: the Israeli army’s artillery shelled the Al-Zaytoun and Al-Sabra neighborhoods, south of Gaza City, from its positions in the northern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces stormed the Al-Ain refugee camp in the city of Nablus at dawn on Thursday and raided a house there.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Text messages reach settlers’ phones asking them to go immediately to shelters while Home Front Command says neither it nor any other official body has issued any instructions to enter protected areas.

Causalities have been reported after an Israeli drone targeted a group of Palestinian civilians in Jabaliya camp, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Thursday, September 19, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Clashes broke out at dawn on Thursday between resistance fighters and Israeli occupation forces in the housing area in the city of Jenin, north of the West Bank.

Thursday, September 19, 03:15 am (GMT+2)

AL-AQSA TV: The Israeli occupation army blew up residential buildings in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, just before dawn today. Explosions caused by blowing up buildings in the southern areas of Gaza City were heard across the Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli army stormed the northern West Bank city of Nablus just before dawn. The occupation army also stormed the town of Kafr Qalil, east of Nablus.

