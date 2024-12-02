Massacre in Beit Lahia, Spreading Famine – Gaza Death Toll Rises

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Since October 5, the Israeli army has intensified its ground operations in northern Gaza, leading to massive destruction and a worsening famine.

46 Palestinians have been killed in airstrikes across Gaza since dawn on Sunday, Al-Jazeera reported.

Local sources reported intermittent artillery shelling in Beit Lahia and western Jabaliya, alongside gunfire from Israeli vehicles in the Saftawi area, northwest of Gaza City.

In one attack on a residential home in Beit Lahia, 25 people, including women and children, were killed, with several others reported missing. Witnesses described the home as completely destroyed.

Israeli forces also targeted the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, with artillery, while multiple fatalities were reported in separate strikes.

A UN-led delegation entered northern Gaza and Kamal Adwan Hospital yesterday, staying overnight and still remaining in the area. Footage shows CADUS and UN vehicles navigating through Beit Lahia and the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital, surrounded by scenes of mass destruction. pic.twitter.com/zKgrXmZcEZ — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) December 2, 2024

More than five Palestinians were killed on Al-Thawra Street in Gaza City, with additional casualties reported near the Thai restaurant on Al-Wahda Street and the port area west of Gaza City.

Four Palestinians were killed in Rafah’s Al-Shaboura camp, and one Palestinian died in a strike targeting a motorcycle on Salah al-Din Street, east of Khan Yunis.

These actions have led to devastating loss of life, with over 149,000 Palestinians reported dead or injured—many of them women and children—and more than 10,000 still missing.

Massive destruction and a worsening famine have claimed the lives of scores of children and the elderly, contributing to what has been described as one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

ICYMI: Former IDF Chief of Staff and Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon admits Gaza ethnic cleansing ‘Israel is carrying out ethnic cleansing in northern Gaza. There is no Beit Lahia, no Beit Hanoun. They are currently operating in Jabalia and clearing the area of Arabs.’ pic.twitter.com/n5Wp6tHmLx — Going Underground (@GUnderground_TV) December 2, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,382 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,142 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)