Massacre in Gaza ‘Safe Zone’ – Israel Bombs Khan Yunis Camp, Kills, Wounds over 350

UPDATE: The death toll of the Israeli massacre targeting tents of displaced people in Khan Yunis has risen to 71, while the number of wounded has risen to nearly 300.

At least 50 Palestinians were killed on Saturday when Israeli occupation forces targeted tents of displaced people in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, an area previously designated as ‘safe’.

Al-Jazeera reported that the Israeli army conducted violent raids with five missiles on displacement camps west of Khan Yunis, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries.

Medical sources confirmed that the bombing caused more than 50 deaths and numerous injuries.

The government media office in Gaza announced that among the victims were members of the Civil Defense.

The office said in a statement that relief teams are still working to retrieve the bodies and help the wounded from the bombing site, and noted that the massacre occurred while hospitals are overwhelmed and unable to accommodate the number of casualties.

An official at the Nasser Hospital informed Al-Jazeera that it had received more than 20 bodies and numerous wounded, confirming the hospital’s inability to accept more patients.

BREAKING: A large number of casualties are being transported to hospitals in Khan Younis following a barrage of Israeli airstrikes on al-Mawasi region, the area designated as a 'humanitarian zone' by the Israeli army. pic.twitter.com/KHGjiRghWN — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 13, 2024

The Israeli army had previously classified the targeted area as ‘safe’, directing displaced people to seek refuge there.

Al-Jazeera also reported that the death toll from last night’s Israeli bombing of the Al-Ra’i family home in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza has risen to five, including two children.

Additionally, two people were killed and others injured when the Israeli occupation bombed a house near the Islamic University, east of Khan Yunis.

A Palestinian man and his pregnant wife were also killed when their home in east Khan Yunis was bombed.

Meanwhile, more than 10 people were reportedly injured in an Israeli bombing targeting a house on Al-Ishrin Street in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza. Some of the injured were taken to Al-Awda Hospital in the camp, while others were transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

Al-Aqsa TV reported that Israeli aircraft launched violent airstrikes on the north of the Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza, resulting in injuries when a missile targeted a house near Al-Riyadh School.

BREAKING: Over 20 civilian fatalities and more than 100 injuries in the deadly Israeli massacre in Al-Mawasi, the area designated as a humanitarian zone by the Israeli army west of Khan Younis. pic.twitter.com/jNPkfW2UCR — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 13, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,345 Palestinians have been killed, and 88,295 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)