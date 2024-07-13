US ‘Complicit’ in Israeli War Crimes in Gaza – Erdogan Calls for Sanctions on Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The White House is disregarding Israel’s deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure, Turkish President Recep Erdogan has said.

US President Joe Biden and his administration are complicit in Israeli war crimes in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has argued, while calling for sanctions against Israel.

In an interview with Newsweek on Thursday during the annual NATO summit in Washington, the Turkish leader said that Israel’s “deliberate” attacks on civilian infrastructure in Gaza constituted war crimes.

“The brutal murder of innocent people in hospitals where they go for treatment, in ambulances, in market places, in centers where humanitarian aid is distributed, and in areas defined as safe is the gravest violation of human rights,” Erdogan stated.

However, according to the Turkish president, the Biden administration “disregards these violations and provides Israel with the most support.”

“They do so at the expense of being complicit in these violations,” Erdogan added.

NATO member Türkiye has repeatedly condemned Israel’s assault on Gaza and criticized Western governments for their continued backing of Israel.

Moreover, Ankara halted trade with Tel Aviv soon after the conflict began last October.

Speaking to Newsweek, Erdogan also reiterated his call to sanction Israel.

“At this juncture, who will impose what kind of sanction against Israel for violating international law? That is the real question and no one is answering that,” he said.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,345 Palestinians have been killed, and 88,295 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(RT, PC)