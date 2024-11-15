Medical Negligence – Two Detainees, Including Hamas Leader, Die in Prison

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Two Palestinian prisoners have died in Israeli detention, according to reports from the Prisoners’ Affairs Authority and the Prisoners’ Club.

One of the prisoners, 61-year-old Samih Aliwi, was a leader in the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, hailing from Nablus in the occupied West Bank. The second, Anwar Aslim, hailed from Gaza.

The authorities stated that Aliwi died on November 6, six days after being transferred from Ramla Prison Clinic to Assaf Harofeh Hospital.

He had previously been held in the Negev Prison.

The Authority noted in a statement that the prison administration failed to announce his death, despite being obligated to do so.

The Palestinian martyred prisoner, Samih Aliwi, who was arrested more than once and subjected to torture despite his health condition, was martyred last week, 6days after being transferred from Ramla prison clinic to the hospital.

11-6-2024🇵🇸💔

الله يرحم روحك الطاهره يا شيخ🇵🇸💔🕊️ pic.twitter.com/DQNPSLOkpe — Her name is Palestine 🇵🇸😇 (@ayshaaa_48) November 15, 2024

Aslim reportedly passed away on November 9 during a transfer from Negev Prison to Soroka Hospital, following a sudden deterioration in his health.

Aliwi, detained under administrative detention since October 21, 2023, had a history of health issues, including a benign intestinal tumor that had previously required surgery.

He was due for further medical procedures in December 2023, which were postponed due to his arrest.

His condition worsened while in custody. In contrast, Aslim was detained on December 8, 2023, with no prior health issues, as confirmed by his family.

Both institutions have accused the Israeli prison system of “systematic crimes,” including policies of neglect and slow killing.

Another Hero Fell in Gaza 💔 🟢 Hamas:

—

The martyred leader, the prisoner,

Samih Suleiman Aliwi "Abu Mohammad" Rest in Peace 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/5T89125Q6S — Palestinian News 🗞️ (@drrpalestine) November 15, 2024

They highlighted that Aliwi was a former prisoner who had spent a total of about 10 years in detention since 1988 and was a father of nine children. Aslim, also married, had four children.

With these deaths, the number of known Palestinian detainees who have died in Israeli prisons since 1967 has risen to 280.

This figure excludes those whose identities and circumstances of death remain concealed or those who were executed while in detention.

‘Stain of Shame’

Hamas issues a statement mourning the late Palestinian prisoners.

“The martyrdom of the imprisoned leader Samih Alawi from Nablus and prisoner Anwar Aslim from Gaza within the occupation’s prisons reflects the escalating crimes committed against detainees,” the statement said.

“It is a continuation of the systematic and deliberate slow-killing policy through medical negligence and the use of all forms of torture and abuse,” it added.

⭕ Palestinian Captives Commission and the Palestinian Captives' Club announce the martyrdom of two Palestinian captives, Samih Aliwi and Anwar Aslim, under tragic circumstances. Based on the available information, captive leader Samih Aliwi passed away on 6 November 2024./ pic.twitter.com/nQRcptPjFd — Palestine Captives 𓂆 (@Palestinecapti1) November 15, 2024

While mourning the prisoners, Hamas said that “the suffering of our male and female prisoners inside the prisons (…) represents a stain of shame on the record of the criminal occupation.”

Hamas also called for “urgent action at all levels to save them from the fascist and criminal occupation government, which openly seeks to execute them.”

(PC, AJA)