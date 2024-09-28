Just before the Announcement – Resistance Roundup – Day 358

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel is in anticipation of Hezbollah’s response to the assassination on Friday of its top leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

Nasrallah was not just the leader of Hezbollah, but also one of the most influential leaders of Arab Resistance to Israeli and western colonialism in the last century.

His absence will certainly create a gap, but also a legacy that is likely to guide the values and behavior of the group and other Arab and Muslim resistance groups for years to come.

The Hezbollah’s operations below were all recorded before the announcement of Nasrallah’s killing, and the massive Israeli bombardment of south Beirut and other areas in Lebanon.

More is expected soon.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)



“Al-Qassam Brigades targets a zionist Merkava tank with a Yassin 105 shell in the Tanour neighborhood east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Our fighters in the Jenin Brigade Jaba’ Groups, were able at exactly 3:15 AM to directly target the invading occupation forces in the Zakam axis, achieving confirmed hits.

The IOF has invaded Balata camp in Nablus Governorate. These are scenes of the fighting ongoing there now as the Resistance once again mounts their defense against these barbarous, vicious invaders. I am positive that Sayyed Nasrallah’s martyrdom is on these fighters’ minds. pic.twitter.com/bjcu2uIVNR — its me (@TheNatureBoyIV) September 28, 2024

“Our fighters in the Jenin Brigade Jaba’ Groups, at exactly 4:20 AM, directly targeted the enemy forces and military vehicles in the Al-Hara axis and showered them with a barrage of bullets. Our heroes in the Engineering Unit also, at exactly 4:45 AM, targeted the occupation forces with a pre-prepared explosive device in the eastern Al-Hara axis, achieving confirmed casualties.

“Our fighters in Balata groups are fighting fierce battles with the invading enemy forces in the various battle axes and targeting enemy forces and military vehicles with direct bullets, achieving certain injuries.

“Our fighters are confronting the zionist occupation forces with blessed bullets from several axes in Balata camp.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Saturday 28-09-2024, bombarded the Kabri settlement with Fadi-1 missiles.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Saturday 28-09-2024, targeted the Ramat David base and airport with a barrage of Fadi-3 missiles.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Saturday 28-09-2024, targeted a movement of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Al-Sadah site with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Saturday 28-09-2024, bombarded the Sa’ar settlement with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Saturday 28-09-2024, bombarded the Rosh Pina settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Saturday 28-09-2024, bombarded the Metsuva settlement with a rocket barrage.

(The Palestine Chronicle)