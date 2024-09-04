More Casualties and Destruction – Israel’s Genocide in Gaza Enters 334th Day

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli occupation army carried on its offensive on the 334th day of the genocidal war on Gaza, by targeting different areas in the devastated Strip and killing and injuring scores of Palestinians.

The Israeli offensive did not spare any part of Gaza as attacks touched different areas of Gaza City namely the Al-Daraj and Tel Al-Hawa neighborhoods; the Al Sahaba area and the Al-Zaytoun Junun neighborhood, east of the Strip; the Nuseirat camp in the center of the enclave, as well as the eastern areas of the cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah, in southern Gaza.

The Israeli occupation army targeted a house in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City claiming the life of one Palestinian and injuring others while the house went ablaze due to the attack.

Also in Gaza City, four people were injured during the bombing of a barracks housing a Palestinian family in the Al-Sahaba area.

In conjunction, the homes of Palestinians near Street 8 in Tal Al-Hawa and Al-Zeitoun neighborhoods in Gaza City were targeted by the Israeli occupation army military vehicles, accompanied by drones gunfire, and artillery shelling.

Diaa Udaini lost both his arms after #Israeli_bombing of Al Nuseirat refugee camp! He could survive without having them amputated should there were properly operational hospitals in #Gaza! #StopGazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/ZOYGq1sXpX — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) September 2, 2024

East of the Gaza Strip namely in the Al-Zaytoun Junun neighborhood, the occupation army detonated residential buildings with no reported casualties.

In the center of Gaza, the Israeli occupation artillery shelled the northern areas of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Likewise, the occupation artillery bombed the eastern areas of the cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah, in the south of the Strip.

Gaza’s Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,786 Palestinians have been killed, and 94,224 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, WAFA)