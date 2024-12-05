Naim Qassem Hails Resistance Win, Says Syrian Militants Align with Israel, US

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, stated in a televised address on Thursday that the Lebanese people have endured 64 days of “sacrifices, pain, martyrs, and wounded through patience, steadfastness, and reliance on God.”

Sheikh Qassem highlighted three main factors he believes contributed to the victory of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon. The first factor, he explained, was the presence of the Resistance fighters who “sacrificed their lives in the field, remaining resilient.”

The second factor, according to Sheikh Qassem, was the “blood of the martyrs”, with late Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah at the forefront, whose “martyrdom pushed fighters to continue.”

The third factor was the Resistance’s ability to regain control and leadership in the battle, which “aided in properly managing ‘People of Might,'” Sheikh Qassem concluded.

Sheikh Qassem emphasized that Hezbollah will “persevere, and will grow more stellar.”

Ceasefire Agreement

Regarding the ceasefire agreement, he clarified that Hezbollah accepted it, noting that it serves as an executive mechanism for Resolution 1701.

“The agreement which we agreed to is one that pertains to the south of the Litani River,” he said, further explaining that all other relevant matters under Resolution 1701 “have their own mechanisms,” including the recovery of Lebanon’s borders within a specified timeframe.

The Secretary-General also pointed out that Israel had carried out 60 violations of the ceasefire, and he considered the Lebanese government responsible for monitoring these violations through the agreement’s oversight committee.

As for Hezbollah’s role, he said the Movement plans to assess the crises and the war by “drawing appropriate lessons from our experience in order to develop and improve in all fields,” reiterating that “Israel has nothing to do with our relations with the Lebanese interior and the Army.”

In a message to the Lebanese displaced during the war, Sheikh Qassem expressed gratitude for their sacrifices and extended thanks to the hosts who welcomed them, describing their actions as an “exemplary model of citizenship in Lebanon.”

“Regarding displacement, we have contributed (in easing the suffering of families) by providing families with material aid through volunteer committees despite difficult circumstances,” Sheikh Qassem said.

Regarding reconstruction, he said that the next phase of “housing and reconstruction is a promise made by Sayyed Nasrallah; this is a commitment we will uphold, and so we saw fit to call this campaign ‘Promise and Commitment.'”

Standing beside Syria

On the recent escalations in Syria, Sheikh Qassem said that the aggression against Syria is “fostered by US and Israel following their powerlessness in Gaza and their failure in attempts to sideline Syria.”

“We in Hezbollah will stand beside Syria in foiling goals of aggression against it,” he vowed.

Addressing the Arab states, he warned, “Know that every win for ‘Israel’ is a loss for you, not just for Palestine, Syria and Lebanon, and it will have ramifications on your countries.”

He added that the militant groups aim to shift Syria’s stance from supporting the Resistance to one that aligns with the Israeli occupation.

“We now face a very dangerous Israeli project against the Middle East,” he reportedly said.

Exclusive Interview

Meanwhile, a leader of the armed factions in Syria said that the militants and Israel are “fighting against a common enemy”, namely Iran.

In an exclusive interview with the Israeli channel i24NEWS, the commander, identified by the alias ‘Abu Abdo’, stated that both Israel and these factions are united in their fight against Iran and its allies, such as Hezbollah and the Syrian government.

When asked about the role of Israel and the United States in Syria, Abu Abdo expressed that the militant groups anticipate “a concerted effort to eliminate the enemy and achieve stability.”

He emphasized the urgency of capitalizing on what he called a “historic opportunity,” warning that failure to do so could worsen the current situation. Abu Abdo also conveyed “respect for Israel and the United States”.

