Palestinian Dies in Israeli Detention – Death Toll Rises to 45 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A 45-year-old Palestinian detainee has died in Israeli detention, becoming the 45th detainee to die in custody since October 7 last year.

According to the Prisoners Media Office, Mohammed Walid Hussein Ali, from the Nour Shams Camp in the occupied West Bank town of Tulkarm, was detained on November 28. A father of one young child and his wife pregnant with another, Ali had previously spent 20 years in Israeli detention.

He was martyred just days after his kidnapping ⭕ The Palestinian Captives' Commission has confirmed the martyrdom of Mohammad Walid Hussein Ali, 45, from Nur Shams Camp, who was a captive in zionist prisons. He was martyred just days after being abducted on November 28, 2024./ pic.twitter.com/2DKpVbiqwD — Palestine Captives 𓂆 (@Palestinecapti1) December 4, 2024

The Media Office said Ali’s death, just one week after his arrest, “is a clear indication of his exposure to torture and deliberate killing – one of the systematic policies practiced against detainees in occupation prisons.”

“We hold the occupation and its prison administration fully responsible” for his death, the statement from the office said. It called on international and human rights organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, “to urgently intervene to save the prisoners, particularly the sick and wounded.”

Harsh Conditions

The Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society cited by the Anadolu news agency said Ali was transferred to Rambam Hospital in Israel early on Wednesday, where he died.

The circumstances of his death remain unclear, with both groups emphasizing that Ali had no chronic health issues.

The organizations noted that the figure of 48 killed in detention only accounts for those whose deaths have been confirmed by the relevant authorities, while many more deaths, particularly of Gaza detainees, have not been publicly disclosed by Israel, reported Anadolu.

The statement warned that the harsh conditions in Israeli prisons along with testimonies from released prisoners indicated that more detainees are at risk of death, especially the sick, elderly and wounded.

‘Oppressive Occupation’

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in a statement mourned his death saying he was “a son” of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas.

The resistance group said he “ascended to the heights of glory following a cowardly assassination in the cells of the oppressive occupation, having endured the most brutal forms of torture in interrogation chambers.”

The number of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons is estimated at 10,300 as of early December, according to Israeli figures. Meanwhile, hundreds of detainees from Gaza remain subject to enforced disappearance in detention camps controlled by the Israeli military.

At least 804 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,450 others injured by the Israeli army in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry, cited by Anadolu.

In July, the International Court of Justice issued a landmark advisory opinion that declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land “illegal” and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(PC, Anadolu)