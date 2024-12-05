50 Soldiers – Resistance Roundup – Day 426

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

While details about this operation continue to emerge, the group released a video showcasing their fighters executing a third ambush against Israeli soldiers and vehicles in Rafah, southern Gaza.

On Thursday evening, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, announced that it had targeted an Israeli infantry unit of 50 soldiers near the Al-Fallah Mosque in Tal Al-Hawa, south of Gaza City, using an anti-personnel explosive referred to as a ‘Television bomb’.

The operation, named ‘Victory for Sinwar’s Blood’, consisted of three ambushes conducted between November 22-24 near the Awad Tower intersection in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

This was part of the group’s retaliation for Yahya Sinwar, the political leader of Hamas, who was killed on October during clashes in the Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah.

The footage revealed that the fighters launched successive attacks, targeting two D9 military bulldozers with Al-Yassin 105 shells, striking two personnel carriers with anti-tank weapons, and hitting a fortified building occupied by Israeli soldiers with an anti-personnel shell.

Al-Qassam Brigades have released footage of their third and final ambush in the 'Al-Jeneina' neighborhood of Rafah, southern Gaza, targeting multiple Israeli armored vehicles and infantry. pic.twitter.com/40GZmTlgVq — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 5, 2024

A Merkava tank was also reportedly hit during the operation. Despite intense artillery and airstrikes in the area, the Brigades emphasized that their fighters held their positions to execute the planned ambushes.

Earlier in December, Al-Qassam shared footage of the first ambush in this series, showing sniper attacks on Israeli soldiers near the Salah al-Din – Philadelphi – axis, followed by anti-tank strikes on vehicles and rescue forces.

On December 3, the group released scenes from the second ambush, featuring attacks on a fortified building, an engineering vehicle, and another D9 bulldozer. These scenes also included clashes with Israeli forces and helicopter evacuations of casualties.

On November 22, the Brigades detailed another operation, beginning with snipers killing two Israeli soldiers with a ‘Ghoul’ rifle.

A Merkava tank that responded was reportedly struck with an anti-tank shell and caught fire. A bulldozer attempting to recover the tank was also targeted, while a helicopter was used to evacuate the casualties.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

WATCH | Quds Brigades – Jenin releases footage of its fighters blowing up Israeli jeeps and vehicles, and clashing with Israeli soldiers in occupied West Bank's Jenin. pic.twitter.com/656Rz7nJi6 — Hassan Farah (@HassanF28182803) December 5, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“The fighters of Al-Qassam targeted a zionist infantry force comprised of 50 soldiers with an anti-personnel Television bomb near the Al-Fallah Mosque in Tal Al-Hawa south of Gaza City.

“WATCH: The execution of the third ambush as part of the complex ambush (Operation: Avenging the Blood of Sinwar) carried out by our fighters against enemy soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of Burj Awad Junction in Jeneina neighborhood east of Rafah in the southern Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

We destroyed two zionist vehicles by detonating pre-planted highly explosive barrel bombs in the incursion area in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.

We bombed with regular mortar shells (60 mm caliber) the gatherings of the zionist enemy soldiers in the Jabalia Services Club in the northern Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)