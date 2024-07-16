‘Natural Response’ – West Bank Settlers Injured in Shooting Attack

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Three Israeli settlers were injured on Tuesday after their vehicle came under fire in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli army in a statement said the incident took place near the Ramin junction in the northern part of the occupied territory, according to the Anadolu news agency.

The settlers were slightly injured and transferred to a hospital, the military said, adding that it started a manhunt operation to search for the assailants.

Although no Palestinian group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, the resistance movement Hamas described the shooting as “heroic”.

In a statement, Hamas said the shooting that “took place east of Tulkarem … comes as a natural response to the brutal crimes and horrific massacres committed against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the ongoing violations in the West Bank.”

Military raids and settler attacks in the West Bank escalated after Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza began on October 7. At least 575 Palestinians, including 133 children, have since been killed and nearly 5,350 others injured in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Car-Ramming Attack

The shooting follows the car-ramming attack that injured four Israeli soldiers, two critically, near the town of Ramla, northwest of occupied Jerusalem on Sunday.

The Times of Israel said the four soldiers were injured after “a Palestinian from East Jerusalem rammed his vehicle into people waiting at a bus station at the Nir Tzvi junction.”

“The junction, outside the town of the same name, is adjacent to” the Israeli military’s Tzrifin base.

Israeli Channel 13 reported that the perpetrator of the operation, who was from Kafr Aqab, held an Israeli identity card and was killed on the spot.

The occupation forces continue search and combing work in the village of Ramin, east of Tulkarm, after 3 settlers were injured in a shooting attack near the village. pic.twitter.com/Nrqf5GAE7l — Abu Hurairahⵣ ✯ (@martyrabuh) July 16, 2024

Palestinian Vehicles Stoned

Illegal Jewish settlers on Tuesday attacked Palestinian citizens’ vehicles with stones, west of Nablus, reported the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Witnesses told WAFA that several settlers gathered on the road between Tulkarm and Nablus, near the Taneeb Junction, and in the vicinity of the Shavi Shomron colony. They then attacked Palestinian vehicles with stones, causing damage to some of them.

(PC, Anadolu, WAFA)