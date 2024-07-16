GAZA LIVE BLOG: Gantz: Netanyahu is Afraid | Nuseirat Shelled | Yemen-Iraq Resistance United – Day 284

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Ansarallah group in Yemen said that it had carried out a joint operation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq. The tensions in the region continue to be heightened as the Israeli war on Gaza continues for the 284th day. In the morning, the Nuseirat refugee camp, in addition to other areas in central Gaza, was shelled by the Israeli army. Meanwhile, in Israel, Benny Gantz said that Netanyahu wants the captives to come home but he is afraid of the political repercussions. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,584 Palestinians have been killed, and 88,881 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Tuesday, July 16, 9:00 am (GMT+2)

GANTZ: Netanyahu wants to return ‘kidnapped’ but fears political risks.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the northern part of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, July 16, 5:00 am (GMT+2)

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We targeted “the Olvia ship in the Mediterranean Sea in a joint operation with the Yemeni armed forces.”

Tuesday, July 16, 4:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a residential apartment in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

A Palestinian survivor of the occupation massacre at the Abu Oreiban School in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, talking about the first moments of the massacre. pic.twitter.com/vPir4J8IiA — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) July 15, 2024

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, July 16, 3:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Southern Command Commander signs an order to change the policy of closed military zones in several areas in the Gaza Envelope. As part of the change, areas will be declared closed military areas and access to them will be prohibited without prior coordination.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The Israeli army is preparing to publish the results of the investigation into the attack on Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

🚨 🇵🇸 #FLASHINFO 🚨 Nouveau massacre dans le camp de Nuseirat. L'armée d'occupation israélienne a ciblé l'école Abu Oreiban, qui abrite des milliers de personnes déplacées parmi les enfants, les femmes et personnes âgées qui y avaient trouvé refuge.#PalestineGenocidePeople pic.twitter.com/gLsE2lvdKE — Saudi News FR  (@SaudiNewsFR) July 15, 2024

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured when the occupation forces bombed a house in the town of Al-Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, July 16, 2:00 am (GMT+2)

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General António Guterres has said that everywhere in Gaza is a “potential death zone”. In a post on the UN secretary-general’s X account, Guterres said the destruction in Gaza is incomprehensible and unacceptable, and no place is safe.

