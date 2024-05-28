New Atrocity in Rafah – 20 Palestinians Killed in Displacement Camp Bombing

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Eyewitnesses reported that the bombing, which targeted tents housing displaced people in the coastal area of Al-Mawasi, west of Rafah, resulted in numerous casualties and injuries.

At least 20 Palestinians were killed and others injured on Tuesday in a new massacre carried out by the Israeli occupation army, which bombed a camp for displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area of Rafah, in southern Gaza.

The Emergency Committee in Rafah released a statement condemning the Israeli occupation’s attack as a new act of genocide targeting the tents of displaced individuals in supposedly safe areas of Al-Mawasi, west of Rafah.

The committee said that the incident was a genocidal war crime, adding to what they described as Israel’s “Nazi terrorist” record, in violation of all international resolutions and decisions of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The committee urged all nations and international institutions to immediately halt the genocidal war in Gaza and protect civilians and displaced individuals.

Over 20 Palestinians were killed as Israeli forces carried out a new massacre, targeting a displacement encampment in Mawasi, west of Rafah. Dozens of others are wounded. pic.twitter.com/dsMBxj7ZCe — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 28, 2024

Third Massacre in 48 Hours

They confirmed that many bodies and injured individuals were recovered from the site, with human remains scattered around.

The Israeli army had previously designated the Al-Mawasi area as “safe” and had not instructed the displaced to evacuate.

Local Palestinian sources indicated that the targeted tents were approximately 100 meters from the American field hospital, west of Rafah.

This incident marks the third time in 48 hours that displaced persons’ tents have been targeted in the city.

Many injuries arrive at the Kuwait Hospital after a house was targeted in an air strike in Rafah. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/rPmSB6PISn pic.twitter.com/dn0KwpGGxs — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 28, 2024

In an earlier attack on tents in the Tal al-Sultan area, 45 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed and dozens injured, despite that area having also been deemed “safe” by the Israeli army.

Despite significant public outrage, the Israeli army attacked the same area again early Tuesday, killing seven Palestinians and injuring others.

An Israeli military spokesperson claimed the target was a Palestinian resistance fighter in Rafah, and that the civilian casualties were unintended. The cause of the fire that led to civilian deaths is reportedly under investigation.

This attack occurred despite the International Court of Justice, with a vote of 13 in favor and two against, issuing temporary measures on Friday demanding that Israel cease its assault on Rafah, keep the Rafah crossing open for aid entry into Gaza, and report back to the court within a month on its compliance.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,096 Palestinians have been killed, and 81,136 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

This is why Israel carried out the heinous massacre in Rafah. On May 26, #Israel shelled a displacement camp in the Tel Al-Sultan, west of #Rafah, killing at least 45 Palestinians and wounding many others. @RamzyBaroud explains the logic behind #Netanyahu's decision. pic.twitter.com/P36SVWRiJn — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 27, 2024

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, AJA)