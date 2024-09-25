New Front Opens – Resistance Roundup – Day 355

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Though the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been involved in the resistance to Israel’s genocide in Gaza from the early days of the war, they are now accelerating their attacks against Israeli targets, especially in the southern region.

This new strategy seems to be an outcome of direct coordination with Hezbollah, which, for its part, is following a gradual strategy in responding to the Israeli escalation in south Lebanon.

According to media reports, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has targeted sensitive Israeli military positions with six attack drones in the last 24 hours alone.

Some of these attacks were followed by Israeli warnings to its own citizens not to reveal the extent of the damage or to film any of the sites that were targeted by the Iraqi resistance.

Footage reportedly documents the damage at the Israeli Ein Yahav base in the Naqab, in the Jordan Valley, after it was struck by a drone launched from Iraq last night.

This means only one thing: that Iraqi groups are entering the fray and are ready to escalate depending on the direction and escalation of the Israeli war on Lebanon.

Palestine Chronicle editors estimate that the Ansarallah group will also emerge as an active participant in the resistance front in coming days.

Though Ansarallah has played an important geostrategic role in the war against Israel, they are yet to participate in an active way by escalating their attacks on Israeli targets following the deadly Israeli onslaught on Lebanon.

We believe that Ansarallah’s strategy is included in the gradual strategy used by Hezbollah, which evolved in its defenses from the use of standard Katyusha rockets to medium-range Fadi-1, 2 and 3 rockets, to the use a single Qader-1 ballistic missile, which targeted the Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv on Tuesday morning.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades and in conjunction with Saraya Al-Quds bombarded an engineering site north of Netzarim with heavy-caliber mortar shells

“Our fighters are engaged in armed clashes with machine guns with a zionist force in the Al-Samman neighborhood in the Jenin camp in the northern West Bank.

“Watch: Al-Qassam Brigades executing a well-planned ambush targeting a convoy of zionist vehicles along the supply line of the invading forces east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.”

Al-Qassam Brigades published a video of an ambush targeting a convoy of Israeli vehicles along the supply line of the invading forces east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday, 24-09-2024, bombed the Ilaniya base with a barrage of Fadi-1 missiles.

“The Islamic Resistance, at 06:30 AM on Wednesday 25-09-2024, launched a Qader-1 ballistic missile that targeted the Mossad headquarters in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, which is responsible for the assassination of leaders and the detonation of pagers and wireless devices.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Wednesday 25-09-2024, bombarded the Hatzor settlement with dozens of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Wednesday 25-09-2024, bombarded the Dado base with dozens of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Wednesday 25-09-2024, bombed the Sa’ar settlement with barrages of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Wednesday 25-09-2024, bombed the Kiryat Motzkin settlement with barrages of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Wednesday 25-09-2024, bombed the explosive materials factory in the Zikhron area with a barrage of Fadi 3 missiles.

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: The Islamic Resistance in Iraq reported that it attacked Eilat with drones a short while ago, while the Israeli Broadcasting Authority confirmed that a drone was intercepted in Eilat, southern Israel. YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The drone launched from Iraq…

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Wednesday 25-09-2024, bombarded for the second time the settlement of Kiryat Motzkin with a barrage of Fadi 1 missiles.

“The air defense units of the Islamic Resistance, on Wednesday 25-09-2024, confronted two hostile warplanes opposite the towns of Houla and Meis Al-Jabal with appropriate weapons and forced them to leave Lebanese airspace.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Wednesday 25-09-2024, targeted the spy equipment in the Ramia site with appropriate weapons and hit it directly, which led to its destruction.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Wednesday 25-09-2024, targeted the Branit barracks with heavy artillery shells and hit it directly.”

Islamic Resistance in Iraq

“In continuation of our path in resisting the occupation, in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, today, Wednesday 25-09-2024, attacked a vital target in the occupied Umm Al-Rashrash Eilat using drones.”

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq published scenes reportedly showing the launching of a drone towards a target in the occupied Golan.

