‘New War Crime’ – Gaza Urges World to Halt Israel’s Attack on Health Sector

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Early on Friday, the Israeli army withdrew from the Kamal Adwan Hospital after raiding it for a few hours, during which the army detained medical staff and patients.

Gaza’s Health Ministry has urged the international community to intervene to halt the Israeli aggression on the health sector amid its continued targeting of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the north of the besieged enclave.

In a statement, cited by the Anadolu news agency, the health ministry appealed to the international community, rights and health groups, and the International Committee of the Red Cross “to intervene immediately to stop the brutal Israeli aggression on the healthcare system, its staff, patients, and the injured.”

Doctors from the Indonesian medical delegation at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza speak about being threatened and forced by Israeli forces out of the hospital after the army raided the facility on Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/iEuLSomiGW — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 6, 2024

“Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza is facing a new war crime, as (Israeli) occupation forces commit various forms of killing and violence within the hospital and its surroundings,” the statement said on Friday.

It added that only 17 hospitals in Gaza partially operate out of 36, amid a lack of medical supplies, medicines and fuel.

Disregard of Intl. Law

“The occupation blatantly disregards all international norms and laws. The occupation is wreaking havoc, destroying the health system in the Gaza Strip,” said Marwan Al-Hums, Director of Field Hospitals in Gaza.

He pointed out that the situation in southern Gaza and the central region “is no less severe than what is happening in the north.”

“We call on medical delegations to enter Gaza to convey the message and the reality to the world,” Al-Hums urged.

Since October 5, northern Gaza has been under a complete Israeli siege with no humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel, being allowed into the area, leaving most of the population there on the verge of famine.

Staggering Death Toll

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

Hamas has described an Amnesty International report which concluded that Israel is carrying out genocide against Palestinians in Gaza as evidence implicating the US and other Western states in Tel Aviv’s actions. At the same time, the US rejected Amnesty’s report saying… pic.twitter.com/jWbJgH3Iuz — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 6, 2024

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,612 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 105,834 wounded.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Famine and Displacement

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(Anadolu, PC)