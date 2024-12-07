More Massacres in Gaza – Civilian Death Toll Rises as Shelling Escalates

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Several Palestinians were killed in Israeli shelling that targeted different areas of the Gaza Strip since Saturday morning, amidst the ongoing genocidal war that Israel has been waging for 14 months.

Eight Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment of a house in the Al-Karama area, northwest of Gaza City, according to Al-Jazeera.

Three others were killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted the vicinity of Ahmed Shawqi School in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City.

In the northern Gaza Strip, the same source said that a Palestinian girl was killed in an Israeli bombardment of the Beit Lahia project.

Israeli artillery and air strikes targeted the vicinity of Kuwait Roundabout, southeast of Gaza City, and the town of Beit Lahia, north of the Strip.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continues to carry out operations to blow up residential buildings in Beit Lahia and the project area, and huge explosions were heard resulting from other operations to blow up buildings in the Jabaliya camp.

Their families might have been erased from the civil registry! Bodies of unidentified

martyrs in the wards of Kamal Odwan Hospital in #Jabalia! pic.twitter.com/sF70KpTU0W — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) December 7, 2024

In the city of Rafah, in southern Gaza, three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike near the municipal stadium on the beach west of the city.

In this regard, the Civil Defense announced the recovery of the body of a Palestinian who was targeted by an Israeli aircraft near the municipal stadium, while a medical source at Nasser Hospital said that another Palestinian was killed in the same strike near the municipal stadium west of Rafah.

An Israeli drone also bombed the Khirbet al-Adas area, north of Rafah, resulting in another death.

In the same context, eyewitnesses said that the Israeli occupation army is carrying out operations to blow up residential buildings in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of Rafah city, amid continuous artillery shelling of various parts of the city.

Israeli vehicles and tanks opened continuous fire east of Al-Fakhari town, east of the city of Khan Yunis.

In the central governorate, the area southeast of Al-Maghazi camp witnessed shelling by Israeli warplanes, and there was heavy gunfire east of Al-Bureij camp, coinciding with gunfire from military vehicles in the vicinity of the Al-Da’wa area northeast of Al-Nuseirat camp.

Witnesses reported that naval gunboats opened fire toward the western area of the Nuseirat camp.

Artillery sound and shooting near the Red Cross field hospital in Rafah and it turned out to be shooting directly at the fishermen where an injury and a martyr arrived and many are still stuck in the sea very sad morning 😞 pic.twitter.com/uoLTRvWdXE — Abdulaziz Mohammed (@abdazizmo7amd) December 7, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,612 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,834 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)