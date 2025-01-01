New Year’s Massacre in Jabaliya – Israeli Airstrikes Kill 21 Palestinians

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The New Year brought devastation to Gaza, as Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya killed 21 Palestinians, most of them children, amidst ongoing bombardment and Resistance retaliation.

Residents of the Gaza Strip have welcomed the New Year amid the devastation of an Israeli massacre in Jabaliya.

Medical sources cited in Al-Jazeera reported that since dawn on Wednesday, Israeli raids have killed 21 Palestinians, including 15 in the northern Gaza Strip.

Al-Jazeera reported that 17 Palestinians were killed on Wednesday morning in Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya Al-Balad in the north and on the Al-Bureij camp in central Gaza.

Moreover, residential buildings in Beit Lahia and the Jabaliya camp were destroyed in explosions carried out by occupation forces.

“May God have mercy on you, Mum.” Children cry in pain over their mother who was killed in Israeli airstrikes that targeted their home in Jabalia camp in northern #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/YPWVuHeS6J — Al-Jarmaq News (@Aljarmaqnetnews) January 1, 2025

Gaza’s Civil Defense authorities noted that the relentless bombing campaign is worsening the plight of the displaced as heavy rainfall flooded at least 1,500 tents,

Israeli warplanes also targeted a water desalination plant on Old Gaza Street in Jabaliya Al-Balad, while air and artillery strikes hit areas near Kamal Adwan Hospital, which had been stormed by Israeli forces days earlier.

During that assault, more than 300 individuals were arrested, including the director, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, and the hospital itself was set on fire.

In Gaza City, two Palestinians sustained injuries when Israeli warplanes bombed aid warehouses in the Zaytoun neighborhood, as reported by Al-Aqsa TV.

Heavy gunfire was also documented from Israeli vehicles south of the city.

In the southern Gaza Strip, four Palestinians were killed by an Israeli drone strike in the Al-Manara neighborhood southeast of Khan Yunis.

Earlier today, Al-Aqsa TV reported that the home of Palestinian journalist Rami Abu Taima, located in the al-Fakhari area east of Khan Yunis, was targeted in a strike, injuring members of his family.

Israeli vehicles continued to fire in the Al-Mawasi area of Rafah, where large numbers of displaced residents have sought refuge.

⚡️JUST IN: The first day of the new year started with a massacre. Israel bombed a house sheltering displaced people from the families of Badra, Abu Warda, and Taroush, which resulted in 15 dead and more than 20 injured in Jabalia, northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/0BRODoBYY6 — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) January 1, 2025

Palestinian Resistance Fights Back

Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for a rocket barrage targeting Netivot just after midnight, in what they described as retaliation for “Zionist massacres against civilians.”

The Israeli army confirmed the launch of two rockets, one of which was intercepted, while the other landed in an open area without causing casualties.

In recent days, rockets have been fired from northern Gaza locations, including Beit Hanoun, where Israeli forces are stationed. This development was described as a “surprise” by Israeli media.

On Tuesday, the Al-Quds Brigades announced the destruction of an Israeli military convoy in Jabaliya camp using anti-tank explosives.

Video footage released by the group shows missiles being launched toward Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, in response to continued aggression and the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

⚡️⭕️ Al-Qassam Brigades: Launching a barrage of rockets towards the settlement of "Netivot" in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians pic.twitter.com/RNTvsxPUC7 — The Resistance (@TopGResistance) December 31, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

The ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. As the death toll among besieged and starved Palestinian civilians continues to rise daily, Israel is currently facing charges of genocide against Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 45,541 Palestinians have been killed, and 108,338 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,200 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have reported that the overwhelming majority of the casualties in Gaza are women and children. The ongoing violence has also exacerbated an acute famine, with thousands of children among the dead, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster.

The war has displaced nearly two million people from their homes across Gaza, with the majority of the displaced forced into the already overcrowded southern region of the Strip. The population in Gaza remains trapped in the ongoing conflict, with little access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

(PC, AJA)