‘No Dignity Without Gaza Victory’ – Thousands Protest in Support Against Israel’s War on Gaza 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets in Yemen, Morocco and Tunisia on Friday in solidarity with the besieged Gaza Strip where Israel has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians since October 7.

In Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, protesters gathered under the banner “There is no dignity for the nations without victory for Gaza.”

Similar demonstrations took place in other provinces, including Al Hudaydah, Hajjah, Saada, Taiz, and Ad Dali.

A statement issued by organizers of the protest in Sanaa praised the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their resistance and affirmed full support for them.

The statement commended the continuing movements of support in Jordan, Morocco, and the universities of the US and Europe.

Organizers called on Arab and Muslim media “to expose the crimes of the Israeli enemy and its Western supporters,” reported the Anadolu news agency.

In Taiz, scores protested at Freedom Square, raising Palestinian flags and chanting slogans emphasizing Gaza’s resilience and honor.

‘Moroccan Salute’

In Morocco, the demonstrations occurred in several cities including Fez, Meknes, Tangier, Kenitra, Agadir, Berkane, Oujda, and Jerada.

The protesters called for action to support the Palestinian cause and the delivery of aid, considering the immense suffering and humanitarian crisis in the blockaded enclave.

They demanded a ceasefire and chanted slogans such as “Moroccan salute to resilient Palestine,” and “People want Palestine’s liberation.”

Scores rallied in Tunisia’s capital, Tunis, raising Palestinian flags, and voicing rejection of any attempt to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

‘Avoidable Situation’

The UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis this week lamented the killings of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

“Enough is enough,” Francis said in an interview with Anadolu. “Too many civilians have already lost their lives in Gaza. Too many women, too many children, in what was, without a doubt, an avoidable situation, it’s time to bring this to a halt.”

He stressed, “This cycle of bloodletting, mayhem, destruction is not sustainable.”

For the 35th consecutive week, Yemenis held a huge protest of defiance against Israel’s genocidal regime and its Western backers. #yemen #gaza #genocide pic.twitter.com/mmG7duFx25 — Dimitri Lascaris (@dimitrilascaris) June 16, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,765 Palestinians have been killed, and 86,429 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(PC, Anadolu)