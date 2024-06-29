GAZA LIVE BLOG: ‘Netanyahu Should Leave Politics’ | Tents Targeted, Burned in Al-Mawasi | Iran Warns against War on Lebanon – Day 267

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to a new poll published by Channel 21, 66 percent of Israelis believe that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should leave political life and not run in the upcoming elections. Israeli forces carried out new massacres in Gaza, targeting and burning tents of displaced Palestinians in the Al-Mawasi area. The Iranian mission to the United Nations said that launching a comprehensive military aggression against Lebanon would lead to a completely destructive war. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,834 Palestinians have been killed, and 86,858 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Saturday, June 29, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Violent clashes are taking place between the Palestinian resistance and the occupation army in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 37,834 Palestinians have been killed, and 86,858 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Saturday, June 29, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: 5 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted a gathering of Palestinians in the municipal park in central Gaza City.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 4 Palestinians were killed and a number of others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a car and a house in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

IRANIAN MISSION TO UN: Launching a comprehensive military aggression against Lebanon would lead to a completely destructive war.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Two rockets fired from Gaza exploded near Kibbutz Kerem Shalom in the Gaza Strip without sounding sirens.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a car in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

LEBANESE PM: We are in a state of war and there are a large number of casualties and destroyed villages due to the Israeli aggression.

Saturday, June 29, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The bodies of 5 Palestinians were recovered after the occupation forces withdrew from the Al-Shakoush area, northwest of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes bombed a house in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

CHANNEL 21 POLL: 66% of Israelis believe that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should leave political life and not run in the upcoming elections.

ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN: Israeli Air Force completed a series of attacks on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

Saturday, June 29, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli tanks were firing intensely towards the tents of the displaced in Al-Mawasi, northwest of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Saturday, June 29, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

AXIOS: Washington is working intensively to find a formula that would allow a ceasefire in Gaza.

Saturday, June 29, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Intense bombardment targets the tents of displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area.

Saturday, June 29, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

WASHINGTON POST (citing informed source): The United States asked Qatar for mediation assistance to stop the escalation in Lebanon.

Saturday, June 29, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

POLITICO: Washington is considering not reinstalling the temporary dock unless aid flows again.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces burned the tents of the displaced in the coastal Al-Mawasi area, northwest of Rafah city.

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We attacked a ship in the Mediterranean with drones.

REUTERS (quoting US officials): The United States has sent 14,000 2,000-pound bombs to Israel since October 7.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians – including two children – were killed and 10 others were injured in an Israeli raid on a house on Al-Wahda Street in central Gaza City.

Saturday, June 29, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

NYT (citing US officials): The risk of the war with Hezbollah expanding is still very high.

