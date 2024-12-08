‘No Oxygen, Water’ – Kamal Adwan Hospital Hit by Israeli Strikes

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli shelling has left the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza without water or electricity, a medical source told the Anadolu news agency on Sunday.

“The water, electricity, and oxygen supplies have been cut off since Saturday evening,” the source reportedly.

“We are unable to perform surgeries due to the lack of oxygen and water. The situation at the hospital is catastrophic,” he added.

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the hospital’s director, stated that Israeli shelling caused extensive damage to the hospital, injuring staff and patients and destroying critical infrastructure, including water, oxygen, and fuel tanks.

“The hospital was struck by a barrage of Israeli shells from all directions, leading to injuries among healthcare workers and patients,” Abu Safiya said in a statement released by the Gaza Health Ministry.

He noted that the attacks caused fires and a complete power outage, further crippling the hospital’s operations.

Meanwhile, Munir Al-Barsh, the Director General of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, confirmed on Saturday that Israeli forces targeted the hospital’s electricity generators, setting them on fire and cutting off power.

“We are waiting for announcements of deaths among children and patients who depend on oxygen due to the lack of electricity,” Al-Barsh told Anadolu Agency.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has called for urgent international intervention to halt the attacks on Gaza’s healthcare facilities, warning of a dire humanitarian crisis.

On Friday, the ministry appealed to the global community and humanitarian organizations to act immediately to stop what it described as a systematic assault on the region’s health system.

Since October 5, Israel has conducted a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza, citing efforts to neutralize Hamas. However, Palestinians accuse Israel of aiming to occupy the region and forcibly displace its residents.

Nearly no humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel, has been allowed into the area since the operation began, leaving the estimated 80,000 residents on the brink of famine. According to Palestinian health authorities, over 3,500 people have been killed in northern Gaza during this period.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,708 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,050 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

