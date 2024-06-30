‘Doomsday Weapons’ – Israeli Official Speaks of Extreme Measures amid Regional Escalation

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli aviation industry official stated that Tel Aviv possesses the capability to “break the equation” by deploying what he termed “doomsday weapons” if faced with an existential threat in the region, Israeli media reported.

The Israeli newspaper Maariv quoted Yair Katz, Chairman of the Israel Aerospace Industry Workers’ Council, who said that resorting to “breaking the equation” would be an option if Iran, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, and other Middle Eastern countries decide to confront Israel.

“We have the ability to use a doomsday weapon,” Katz reportedly said.

'Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Israeli Aviation Industry, Yair Katz:

" If Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, & Yemen decide to settle their scores with Israel, Tel Aviv has the ability to use doomsday weapons & destroy everyone once and for all." '

Katz highlighted the significant role of Israel’s Western allies, stating, “The Americans, the British, and the Germans are assisting us in the intelligence aspect.”

“They know how to alert us about movements that could endanger us. Even though we have the means to identify these threats ourselves from space, their help is important,” he reportedly added.

Observers interpreted Katz’s reference to doomsday weapons as the potential use of nuclear weapons.

Katz also noted the role of allies in helping to counter an Iranian attack on Israel, mentioning that Israeli engineers and workers “prepared for this scenario for several weeks.”

Nuclear ‘Option’

This is not the first time an Israeli official has mentioned the possibility of using nuclear weapons.

In November, Amichai Eliyahu, the Minister of Heritage in Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, along with other extremist officials, called for the use of a nuclear bomb in the war on the Gaza Strip.

According to Haaretz, Eliyahu made the comments during a radio interview, maintaining that “there are no non-combatants in Gaza”. He added that providing humanitarian aid to the Strip would constitute “a failure.”

When asked whether a nuclear attack on Gaza was an option, Eliyahu responded “That’s one way”, Haaretz reported.

Following criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Yair Lapid, Eliyahu wrote on X that “the statement about the atom is metaphorical.”

“However,” he continued, “a strong and disproportionate response to terrorism is definitely required.”

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,877 Palestinians have been killed, and 86,969 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

