Northern Front – Israel and Hezbollah Exchange Heavy Fire

The Israeli military announced on Sunday that it had detected rockets fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, amid continued Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanese villages and new evacuation orders in the eastern Baalbek region.

According to the Israeli army, ten rockets were launched from Lebanon toward Haifa Bay; some were reportedly intercepted, while others landed in open areas.

Additionally, five rockets were detected targeting the Upper and Western Galilee, also falling in uninhabited zones.

The Israeli army also reported intercepting a drone in Lebanese airspace before it could cross into Israel.

Furthermore, it monitored the launch of 25 rockets directed toward the Golan Heights.

The Israeli Home Front Command reported sirens sounding in several towns south of Haifa, as well as in Ras al-Naqoura, Shlomi, and towns in the Western Galilee. Sirens also sounded in Buqa’ata in the Golan Heights.

Hezbollah announced earlier in the day that it had launched rocket salvos targeting Israeli army positions in several Israeli settlements, including Baram, Metsova, Shlomi, Even Menachem, Shomera, and Zar’it.

They also said they had bombed Katzrin in northern Israel with rockets.

On Saturday evening, Hezbollah reported targeting an advancing Israeli mechanized unit near the Lebanese town of Houla with two guided missiles, striking and setting fire to two military bulldozers.

The strike reportedly led to casualties, and the unit subsequently withdrew. After the withdrawal, Hezbollah stated it launched three additional salvos at the retreating force.

Hezbollah also announced it had bombarded a gathering of Israeli forces in the Avivim settlement with rockets.

In response, the Israeli army issued new evacuation orders for residents in Baalbek and Douris, marking the third time such orders have been issued in recent days.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes have continued on villages in southern Lebanon since early dawn. Al Jazeera’s correspondent reported that these raids targeted the towns of Houmin, Joya, Adloun, Bazourieh, and Burj al-Shamali. Additionally, the town of Khiyam came under Israeli artillery fire.

The Lebanese News Agency added that Israeli airstrikes were reported in Kfar Fila, the outskirts of Ansar, and the areas around Hanin and Shaqra.

Since September 23, Israel has widened the scope of its operations in Lebanon, including airstrikes across various areas and even the capital, Beirut. The military campaign has also expanded to include a ground invasion in southern Lebanon.

This ongoing conflict has led to 2,968 deaths and 13,319 injuries, with a large number of casualties being women and children. Additionally, about 1.4 million people have been displaced.

