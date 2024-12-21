‘Not Ready’ – Why Israel Struggles to Counter Threats from Yemen

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The report noted that Israel’s defense systems, including the Iron Dome and other air defense systems, have struggled to adapt to the evolving threat posed by Ansarallah.

Israel has encountered significant challenges in countering missile and drone attacks launched by the Yemeni Ansarallah movement since the onset of the war on Gaza in October 2023, the Israeli newspaper Maariv revealed on Saturday.

The most recent incident occurred on Saturday morning when a ballistic missile fired by the Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with Ansarallah, struck the Israeli capital, Tel Aviv, injuring 30 people, as reported by Israeli sources. Ansarallah claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to Maariv, the Yemeni group has launched over 200 ballistic missiles and 170 drones at Israeli targets, placing severe strain on Israel’s defensive capabilities.

“Most of the missiles and drones were intercepted by the Americans and by the Air Force and Navy. Israel was not prepared in terms of intelligence and diplomacy to face the threat from the Houthis (Ansarallah – PC) from Yemen,” the report said.

The article emphasized that the Israeli military is facing considerable difficulties in both defending against and responding to the attacks.

It further criticized Israel’s preparedness, stating that the country was unprepared for the threat posed by Ansarallah.

“The sad thing about the whole thing is that Israel is not formulating a real plan to confront the threat from the east,” the report said, adding that the same scenario also “happened in the north, where for more than a year the Israeli government normalized the firing from Lebanon”.



Maariv also said that Israel’s retaliatory efforts, including airstrikes on civilian infrastructures in Yemen, were largely perceived as symbolic actions meant for public relations.

The failures of Israel’s air defense systems were particularly criticized. Maariv reported that the ‘Arrow’ missile defense system, Israel’s primary line of defense against ballistic missiles, failed four consecutive times to intercept missiles, including three launched from Yemen and one from Lebanon.

In solidarity with Gaza, which has been enduring an Israeli genocidal war since October 7, 2023, the Ansarallah movement has targeted Israeli cargo ships and vessels associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea.

The group has expressed its determination to continue operations until Israel’s genocide on Gaza ceases.

