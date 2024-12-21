The Jabaliya Strategy – Resistance Roundup – Day 442

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Several Resistance announcements have been made recently, reporting that a single individual has managed to single-handedly kill two, three or more officers and soldiers.

Even before the start of the ongoing Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, the Palestinian Resistance in the Strip tapped into a unique technique that allowed it to sustain a long fight against the Israeli army.

The technique relied mostly on countering Israel’s US-western supplied sophisticated technology with a relatively basic means of fighting. For example, they swapped cell phones, with actual phone lines, made their own weapons and avoided using detectable technology at any cost.

The outcome was fighting a sustainable war of attrition against the Israeli occupation despite the near-total destruction of the Gaza Strip.

In recent days, however, the Resistance added a new technique: daggers. Several Resistance announcements have been made recently, reporting that a single individual has managed to single-handedly kill two, three or more officers and soldiers, all in the Jabaliya refugee camp,

The latest announcement was made today.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, announced that its fighters have carried out a ‘complex operation’ in the middle of the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, where they stabbed three Israeli soldiers with knives and seized their personal weapons.

Al-Qassam fighters then stormed a house where another foot force had barricaded itself and attacked two of its soldiers at the gate of the house before clashing with the rest of the force from zero distance, the group said.

In another operation, also in Jabaliya, Al-Qassam announced that Israeli-made hand grenades had been thrown at Israeli soldiers next to a troop carrier, killing and wounding them.

The introduction of the new strategy can be attributed to several factors: one, the close proximity fighting in Jabaliya; two, the prolonged presence of the Israeli military in the Jabaliya area without succeeding in weakening the Resistance; and three, the superior skills of Palestinian fighters, which developed greatly throughout the last 14 months.

Ultimately, the original strategy of the Resistance continues.: As the Israeli army continues to rely on high technology, including artificial intelligence, the Resistance increases its reliance on the personal skills of its fighters.

Below are the latest statements by the main Resistance forces in Gaza.

The statements were communicated via its Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“In a complex operation, Al-Qassam fighters managed to kill 3 Zionist soldiers by stabbing them with knives and seizing their personal weapons. They then stormed a house where a foot force was fortified and killed two of its soldiers at the house gate. They clashed with the others at point-blank range in the middle of Jabalia camp, north of the Strip. “Our Mujahideen managed to throw a number of Zionist-made hand grenades at a gathering of soldiers next to an armored personnel carrier, killing and wounding them in the middle of Jabalia camp, north of the Strip.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)