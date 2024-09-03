Politicians Vs. Snipers – Resistance Roundup – Day 333

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In a video shared by Al-Quds Brigades, the sniper who gunned down the first Israeli soldier, sheltered inside a Palestinian civilian home, was the same fighter who also took down another soldier.

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued to add new conditions to any possible ceasefire deal in Gaza, while insisting on maintaining control over the Philadelphi Corridor, the reality on the ground tells a different story.

This different story has become quite redundant, that of Israeli soldiers being gunned down, one after the other, by Palestinian fighters and snipers, a typical scene which is usually followed by military helicopters hauling the dead and the wounded.

The Israeli political establishment speaks of a permanent occupation of Gaza or at least a permanent Israeli military presence in parts of Gaza. Palestinian resistance, however, continues to demonstrate that neither of these options is practically possible, neither now nor at any time in the future.

Below are the latest statements from the main Palestinian Resistance groups in the West Bank and Gaza.

The statements below also contain the latest announcement by the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which continues to target Israeli occupation forces in occupied south Lebanon and northern Israel.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters were able to ambush a Zionist infantry force in Al-Balawneh neighborhood in Tulkarem camp in the northern West Bank, and they confirm that they inflicted certain casualties on the force.

“As part of Al-Aqsa Flood battle, the resistance, with all its factions, is engaging in fierce clashes side by side, using explosive devices and showering the occupation forces with bullets in the incursion zones, inflicting direct casualties, both killed and injured, among the Zionist forces inside the Tulkarem camp.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Our fighters managed to confront the invading enemy forces on the combat axes in Balata Camp, showering the invading forces and military vehicles with heavy barrages of bullets.

“Our fighters in Jenin continue to confront the enemy forces on various combat axes, showering the occupation forces and military vehicles with barrages of bullets and explosive devices. Our heroes also managed to shower the infantry forces with heavy barrages of bullets on the Martyrs’ Axis, achieving direct hits.

“Our fighters in Nablus were able to repel the invading enemy forces in the battle zones of Balata camp, showering the invading forces and military vehicles with intense gunfire.

“Our fighters are confronting the invading Zionist occupation forces in Tulkarem city with barrages of gunfire and explosive devices, and they are showering the enemy forces in the battle zones within Tulkarem camp with direct barrages of bullets.

“Our fighters, along with the fighters from our people, are engaged in fierce battles with the enemy forces that have stormed the Tulkarem camp. They are showering the enemy infantry in the alleys of the camp with heavy barrages of bullets, achieving direct hits.

“At exactly 11:30 AM, our fighters successfully detonated a pre-prepared high-explosive device in a gathering of military vehicles in the Balawneh area of Tulkarem camp, achieving confirmed casualties.

“WATCH: Saraya Al-Quds shows scenes of its fighters, in cooperation with the fighters of the Al-Qassam Brigades, sniping soldiers of the Zionist enemy on the axis of advance in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

“Our heroic fighters in the Balawneh area executed a well-prepared ambush along with their brothers in the Palestinian factions. They lured an enemy infantry force and targeted it with explosive devices and barrages of bullets, inflicting severe casualties, killing and injuring Zionist soldiers.

“Our fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with the occupation forces in the Harat Al-Hamam area in Tulkarem camp, showering the enemy forces with barrages of bullets.

“Our fighters successfully detonated an explosive device on enemy forces in the Al-Ghanem area, barraging them with blessed bullets and achieving direct hits in Tulkarem camp.

“Our fighters in Jenin were able to detonate a pre-prepared explosive device in enemy vehicles on the Cinema axis, achieving direct hits.

“Our fighters in Jenin were able to detonate a pre-prepared explosive device in enemy vehicles on the Hamama axis, achieving direct hits, as our heroes continue to fight fierce battles with enemy forces on various axes and shower enemy forces with barrages of bullets.

“Our fighters in Jenin continue to detonate a number of pre-prepared explosive devices on the supply line of military vehicles on the Al-Nasira and Hamama axis, achieving direct hits. Our heroes also continue to fight fierce battles with enemy forces on various axes of fighting and shower enemy forces with barrages of bullets.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, 03-09-2024, targeted the espionage equipment at the Jardah site with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit which led to its destruction.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:10 PM on Tuesday, 03-09-2024, targeted the espionage equipment at Al-Rahib site with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit which led to its destruction.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:20 PM on Tuesday, 03-09-2024, targeted the technical systems at the Al-Asi site with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit and destroying them.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:55 PM on Tuesday, 03-09-2024, targeted an Israeli enemy troop deployment around the Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:05 PM on Tuesday, 03-09-2024, targeted the Radar site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills, achieving a direct hit.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:05 PM on Tuesday, 03-09-2024, targeted it with artillery shells, achieving a direct hit.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday, 03-09-2024, targeted a building being used by Israeli enemy soldiers in the Manara settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly, igniting a fire inside of it and inflicting confirmed causalities.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 06:00 PM on Tuesday, 03-09-2024, targeted a post where Israeli enemy soldiers were positioned at the Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly and inflicting confirmed casualties.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)