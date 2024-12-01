Over 100 Killed in 24 Hours – Gaza Faces Unrelenting Bombardment

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The death toll from Israeli bombings in Gaza has risen to at least 100 since dawn on Saturday while the Israeli military’s blockade of northern Gaza has now entered its third month.

In northern Gaza, over 40 Palestinians, including displaced individuals from the Al-Araj family, were killed in an airstrike targeting a home in the Tal al-Zaatar area on Sunday morning, Al-Jazeera reported. Many remain trapped beneath the rubble.

In a separate attack in Gaza City’s Al-Nasr neighborhood, three civilians were killed, and several others, including women and children, sustained critical injuries. Doctors at the Baptist Hospital have reported severe cases among the wounded.

Central Gaza also suffered heavy losses, with nine Palestinians killed in the Nuseirat camp following airstrikes on two homes.

An additional attack in the camp claimed three lives, including children, while injuring others.

Mamdouh Ibrahim Qanaita, a news editor at the Al-Aqsa Channel, was the latest victim of Israel’s ongoing assault on the enclave, according to Gaza’s government media office.https://t.co/RBel5zEp0C pic.twitter.com/SnSjSf4Bsb — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 1, 2024

In southern Gaza, four Palestinians were reportedly killed in the Shaboura camp in Rafah, and two children were killed in an attack on a displaced persons’ tent in Khan Yunis.

Israeli forces have intensified their bombing campaign on northern Gaza’s residential areas, compounding the suffering of an estimated 65,000-75,000 people still trapped there.

UNRWA highlighted the deteriorating living conditions, noting that between October 6 and November 25, Israel blocked 82 of 91 aid delivery attempts and obstructed nine others.

The Palestinian movement Hamas has called for an international investigation into allegations of Israel’s use of prohibited weapons that reportedly “vaporize bodies,” citing disturbing accounts from doctors and civilians in northern Gaza.

“We demand the formation of an international committee to investigate the use of internationally prohibited weapons by the terrorist occupation army in the northern Gaza Strip, which leads to the evaporation of bodies,” Hamas said in a statement.

“The horrific testimonies given by citizens and doctors in the northern Gaza Strip after the raids and massacres carried out against innocent civilians (…) strongly indicate” that the Israeli army is using “prohibited weapons during the brutal extermination campaign that has been ongoing for fifty-three days in the northern Gaza Strip,” the statement continued.

Aid organization, World Central Kitchen (WCK), has ceased operations in the besieged Gaza Strip after a vehicle was targeted in an Israeli airstrike, killing five Palestinians, including three of its employees.https://t.co/nQXQmF6i7B pic.twitter.com/CvIYWgI1Xp — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 1, 2024

According to Hamas, the ongoing bombardment has killed nearly 3,000 people and injured over 10,000, predominantly women and children, over the past 53 days.

Humanitarian organizations have also been directly affected. Save the Children condemned the killing of one of its staff members in Gaza, while the global relief organization Central Kitchen suspended operations after three of its employees were killed in Khan Yunis.

Earlier in the year, seven World Central Kitchen employees from various countries were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Ongoing Genocide

louting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,382 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,142 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)