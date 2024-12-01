15-Year-Old Injured amid Israeli Raids in Tulkarm, Vehicle Targeted in Jenin

Israeli forces bombed a Palestinian vehicle in the village of Seir, south of Jenin, on Sunday morning, while settlers launched attacks on villages and towns across the occupied West Bank.

The official Palestinian News Agency WAFA reported that an Israeli military aircraft targeted the vehicle, reportedly carrying several young men.

Thick smoke was seen rising from the site. Following the strike, Israeli forces surrounded the area with military vehicles from the Dotan checkpoint, imposing a blockade.

Mahmoud Al-Saadi, director of the Red Crescent Society in Jenin, stated that emergency crews were alerted to the bombing but were prevented by Israeli forces from accessing the site.

An Israeli army spokesperson confirmed the airstrike, claiming it targeted “armed elements” in the Jenin area.

Israeli Army Radio stated the group of four militants had been under surveillance for some time.

Teen Injured

Elsewhere, in the town of Anabta, east of Tulkarm, a 15-year-old boy was injured by Israeli gunfire during a Saturday evening raid. The boy’s condition is reported as moderate.

In Al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah, Israeli forces carried out arrests during a raid.

In the Jalazone refugee camp north of Ramallah, Israeli forces blocked access to the main street and forced shops to close, although no arrests or confrontations were reported.

In Nablus, occupation forces stormed the villages of Ainabus and Awarta, arresting two An-Najah University students after raiding their homes in Burin.

Clashes erupted in Asira al-Qibliya, south of Nablus, leaving two teenagers injured.

The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that one boy, 15, was wounded by live fire, while another, 16, was beaten by Israeli soldiers. Both were transported to the hospital.

In Bethlehem, Israeli forces raided Artas, while settlers attacked Palestinian villages and towns in the southern and northern West Bank on Saturday evening.

WAFA reported that armed settlers from the Neghot settlement outpost stormed the Al-Abed area in the village of Al-Tabqa, southwest of Hebron (Al-Khalil). They fired live rounds at homes, leaving a 63-year-old woman injured and deeply shaken.

Illegal Jewish settlers also attacked Palestinian vehicles in Deir Ballut, Haris, and Yasuf in the Salfit Governorate.

Meanwhile, Palestinians held a march in Ainabus to honor martyr Samer Hussein, killed after an operation that injured nine Israelis near the Ariel settlement.

According to Palestinian officials, attacks by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank have resulted in 797 Palestinian deaths and approximately 6,600 injuries since the start of the ongoing escalation.

