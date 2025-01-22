PA Forces Kill Young Man as Israel Continues Military Offensive in Jenin

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces escalate their offensive in Jenin, as the PA faces backlash over coordination with Israel amid mounting casualties and destruction.

Palestinian Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces have shot and killed a young Palestinian man in Jenin, as Israel’s military offensive in the occupied West Bank town and refugee camp enters a second day.

PA forces were currently operating undercover in certain parts of the town in coordination with the Israeli army on Wednesday, according to the Quds News Network (QNN).

🟡 BREAKING: Palestinian Authority (PA) forces execute young resistance fighters in Jenin, while Israeli forces continue their invasion of the city. PA forces also raided al-Razi hospital and arrested an injured commander of the Jenin resistance group, in full alignment with the… pic.twitter.com/xKwaCKpO4O — red. (@redstreamnet) January 22, 2025

Four Palestinians were injured, including one critically, by live ammunition fired by Israeli occupation forces in Jenin, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), the WAFA news agency reported.

‘The Iron Wall’

The PRCS said on X that it was “deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of Palestinian civilians” in Jenin city and the refugee camp. “Since yesterday, our teams provided first aid services to around 19 injured and transported 7 bodies of those killed,” the PRCS said.

🔴PRCS is deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of Palestinian civilians in #Jenin city and the Jenin refugee camp.. pic.twitter.com/yxs3Ag07T1 — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) January 22, 2025

On Tuesday, at least ten Palestinians, including a 16-year-old youth, were killed and dozens more injured as the Israeli army, accompanied by drones and Apache helicopters, launched its military assault dubbed The Iron Wall.

Jenin Hospital Targeted

On Wednesday, Israeli bulldozers began targeting the Jenin Government Hospital, destroying roads and infrastructure in front of the medical facility. Elsewhere across the town and refugee camp, bulldozers continued to demolish infrastructure and properties.

QNN also reported that Israeli military reinforcements, along with a truck loaded with fuel, have arrived in Jenin.

BREAKING: 🚨The Palestinian Authority Security forces have joined the on-going large scale Israeli military operation dubbed “Operation Iron Wall.” 🚨At least three Palestinian fighters have been arrested by the Palestinian Authority while the Israeli military continues its… — Mariam Barghouti مريم البرغوثي (@MariamBarghouti) January 22, 2025

West Bank-based journalist Mariam Barghouti said on X that at least three Palestinian Resistance fighters have been detained by PA security forces in Jenin. Scores of civilians have also been detained.

Hamas Statement

In a statement on Tuesday, Hamas called on “our people in the West Bank particularly the revolutionary youth, to mobilize and intensify confrontations with the occupation forces at all points of contact, aiming to disrupt and thwart the wide-scale zionist aggression on the city of Jenin and its refugee camp.”

“It is bewildering to witness the conduct of the Palestinian Authority’s forces, which withdrew from the surroundings of the Jenin camp simultaneously with the beginning of the occupation’s military operation,” said Hamas.

The israelis have bulldozed the road outside the Jenin Governmental Hospital, effectively blocking all access in and out of the premises pic.twitter.com/qAF2HrwFmw — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) January 22, 2025

This comes after a siege of over 48 days on the camp and the disruption of agreements with the resistance fighters to date, as well as their refusal to heed national calls to halt dangerous measures against the strugglers and resistance fighters,” it added.

Jenin, northern West Bank. pic.twitter.com/kPCQ77UDaR — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) January 22, 2025

“This military operation in Jenin, launched by the occupation, will fail as all its previous military campaigns have failed against our steadfast people and valiant resistance,” Hamas pledged.

Scores Detained

Across the West Bank, Israeli occupation forces detained at least 25 Palestinians, including former detainees, in a campaign that began on Tuesday night into the early hours of Wednesday.

The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society said that detentions occurred in the governorates of Hebron, Bethlehem, Ramallah, Jenin, and Tulkarm.

Hebron Restrictions

Elsewhere in the West Bank, the Israeli army intensified its operations with reports of further arbitrary detentions and heightened restrictions.

In the southern West Bank town of Hebron (Al-Khalil), restrictions were increased at the entrances and exits of the town, causing traffic jams and delays.

In pictures: Israeli occupation forces intensify their military measures and restrictions at the entrances and exits of Hebron, located in the southern West Bank, causing traffic jams and delays. pic.twitter.com/AJWI5fesp7 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 22, 2025

Occupation forces also closed the entrance to the town of Al-Dhahiriya, south of Hebron, with earth mounds, blocking access into and out of the town.

Qalandia Checkpoint

Elsewhere, hundreds of Palestinians were stranded at the Qalandia military checkpoint on their way to Jerusalem, as Israeli occupation authorities intensified restrictions at checkpoints.

Watch: Hundreds of Palestinians are stranded at the Qalandia military checkpoint on their way to Jerusalem, as Israeli occupation authorities intensify restrictions at checkpoints. pic.twitter.com/gST6Wg0S05 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 22, 2025

In the town of Tuqou southeast of Bethlehem, Israeli forces briefly detained nearly 30 Palestinian workers who were constructing a road in the Khirbet ed-Deir area, which links the town of Tuqou with Jannatah town. No reason was provided for their detention, reported WAFA.

The workers were subjected to harsh field interrogations and forced to sit on the ground, the report added.

Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday installed an iron gate at the entrance to the village of Deir Ammar, west of Ramallah.

Settler Attacks

Five Palestinians were injured on Wednesday and others fainted after they were attacked by extremist illegal Jewish settlers in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, reported WAFA.

Activist Osama Makhamreh told WAFA that dozens of settlers attacked residents in Khirbet Aqwawis in Masafer Yatta, assaulted them, and sprayed tear gas in their faces, which led to the injury of an elderly man.

Several young men also sustained injuries, fractures, and bruises due to the attack.

Palestinians confront Israeli settlers who attacked the village of Qawawis in Masafer Yatta, southern Hebron. pic.twitter.com/GWGuir5wjl — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) January 22, 2025

A number of other residents fainted after they were sprayed with poisonous pepper gas by the settlers.

Makhamreh added that the colonists have recently significantly escalated their attacks on Palestinians and their proprieties in Masafer Yatta.

These attacks involve attacking and assaulting residents` homes and sheep pens, chasing the shepherds and farmers, and forcefully preventing them from reaching their fields and pastures. This is all in an attempt to force them to leave their lands and forcibly displace them from the area, reported WAFA.

School Vandalized

Also on Wednesday, a group of extremist settlers stormed a primary school north of the city of Jericho, vandalizing the school’s property, according to an official source cited by WAFA.

Following the closures imposed by Israel on the West Bank, settler militias seized the opportunity to intensify their terror against Palestinians. In my community, Masafer Yatta, settlers brutally attacked residents in the village of Quwaweiss, leaving 2 young residents injured. pic.twitter.com/h9flavj9Up — mohammad hureini (@MohammadHureini) January 22, 2025

Al-Baydar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights reported that the settlers stormed a school in the Ras Ain al-Auja Bedouin community and vandalized the school property.

The Bedouin communities in the Jordan Valley have been subjected to an escalating wave of attacks by settlers, targeting Palestinians and their properties.

Woman Dies at Checkpoint

On Tuesday evening, a Palestinian woman died after the Israeli occupation army prevented her from being transported to the hospital at the Beit Einun checkpoint, northeast of Hebron.

The Ministry of Health: The Palestinian woman Iman Jaradat, 45 years old, from Sa’ir, east of Hebron, has died due to the closure of Hebron’s entrances by Israeli checkpoints, which obstructed her access to the hospital and receiving treatment. Palestinian sources confirmed the… pic.twitter.com/ExU8Gq1yzv — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) January 22, 2025

Iman Mohammad Jaradat, 45, from the town of Sa’ir died as a result of the occupation forces’ obstructing her transport to the hospital, the Ministry of Health said. She suffered symptoms of a heart attack, the report said.

(PC, QNN, WAFA)