October 7 was ‘Most Successful’ Resistance Operation – Abu Hamza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“Everyone witnessed how we confronted the enemy’s tanks face-to-face, demonstrating our rightful claim to the land.”

The spokesperson for the Saraya al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, Abu Hamza, has described the Operation al-Aqsa Flood carried out on October 7, 2023, as the “largest and most successful complex qualitative operation in the Arab-Israeli conflict.”

In a recorded statement on Tuesday, Abu Hamza declared, “Al-Aqsa Flood began in accordance with international laws, representing a historic crossing for Palestinian resistance into our occupied lands,” Al Mayadeen reported.

The al-Quds Brigades spokesperson added, “We faced the occupation alongside a faithful group in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, and Iran on behalf of 1.5 billion Muslims.”https://t.co/mHqVc0SIXv — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) January 21, 2025



He emphasized that the “Israeli enemy’s war against the Palestinian people is not a reaction to a military operation but a reflection of its premeditated intent to wage war and commit genocide against an unarmed people.”

“We embarked on this battle trusting in God, leaving behind our homes, families, and possessions, fully aware of the gravity of the responsibility upon us and our people,” Abu Hamza said.

Axis of Resistance

Highlighting the wider support for the struggle, he said “We faced the occupation alongside a faithful group in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, and Iran on behalf of 1.5 billion Muslims.”

Palestinian Islamic Jihad military spokesman: “The axis of resistance fought on behalf of 1,5 billion Muslims” “The Islamic Republic of Iran supported the Palestinian people with all its means” “We remember the great martyr ,Sayed Nasrallah” 21 January 2025 pic.twitter.com/hBE6Cw0WOJ — 🇵🇸Islamic Resistance🇿🇦 (@resistance_sa) January 21, 2025

Addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he asserted, “From the outset, our motto has been: no matter how long this war lasts, we are up to it.”

‘Face-to-Face’ Confrontations

On the Resistance’s fight in Gaza, Abu Hamza said “Everyone witnessed how we confronted the enemy’s tanks face-to-face, demonstrating our rightful claim to the land.”

“From the first tank entering Gaza, our fighters were in the field, emerging from tunnels and combat positions to repel the invaders using combat assets,” he added.

The Al-Quds Brigades spokesperson said that resistance operations persisted until the final moments before the ceasefire, attributing their success to years of preparation and readiness.

“The enemy anticipated our surrender with white flags but found only black banners and death in Gaza’s battlefields,” he said.

Israeli Military Failure

Abu Hamza stressed that the Israeli military failed to eliminate the resistance, recover its captives, or achieve any objectives beyond destruction and devastation, reported Al Mayadeen.

“One of the most prominent features of this battle was the legendary resilience of the great Palestinian people, who set an unparalleled example in struggle and steadfastness,” he stated.

Addressing the Palestinian people, Abu Hamza said, “You are the pillars of this land and the cornerstone of every hope. Without your steadfastness, resistance would not exist, nor would we have achieved this success.”

The spokesperson commended Gaza’s achievements despite the blockade and urged global powers to prioritize the Palestinian cause.

Committed to Ceasefire

He also celebrated the scenes of jubilation across Palestinian cities upon the release of the first batch of detainees and affirmedthe resistance’s commitment to the ceasefire as long as Israel abides by it, reported Al Mayadeen.

The spokesman thanked the mediators in Qatar and Egypt for their efforts in facilitating the prisoner exchange agreement and also praised the Lebanese people and Hezbollah fighters who fought alongside the resistance, recalling the sacrifices of the late Hezbollah commander Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his comrades.

Abu Hamza also saluted the people of Yemen and their leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, for their missile and drone strikes deep into Israeli territory.

Additionally, he thanked Iran for its support in “humiliating the occupation” in operations like True Promise 1 and 2 and expressed gratitude to the Iraqi people and their resistance movements, Al Mayadeen reported.

(Al Mayadeen)