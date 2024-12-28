Palestine-2 Missile Operations – Yemen Targets Israeli Airbases and Airports

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In a statement issued on Saturday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced that a successful strike had been carried out on the Israeli Nevatim Airbase, located in southern Israel.

This operation is part of the fifth phase of the ‘Promised Victory’ campaign, launched in response to Israel’s ongoing genocidal war on Gaza and as an act of solidarity with the Palestinian people and their fighters.

Saree specified that the strike employed a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, which effectively hit its intended target—the Nevatim Airbase situated in the Naqab desert in southern Israel.

The Yemeni Armed Forces expressed pride in the widespread popular rallies held across Sanaa and various other provinces and districts in Yemen, showcasing unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

Saree reaffirmed their commitment to continue military operations against Israeli forces until the aggression on Gaza is halted and the blockade is lifted.

The Yemeni Armed Forces also executed a high-level military operation on Friday, targeting Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv using a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, Saree confirmed.

The missile successfully struck its target, despite efforts by the enemy to conceal the outcome. This strike reportedly caused casualties and led to the suspension of airport operations.

On Thursday, the Israeli occupation launched a large-scale attack on Yemen during a speech delivered by Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi, leader of the Ansarallah movement.

According to the Lebanese news network Al Mayadeen, the Israeli aggression on Sanaa and al-Hodeidah targeted civilian facilities and was conducted with coordination and support from the US and UK.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)