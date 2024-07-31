‘Tragic Event, Heinous Crime’ – World Leaders React to Haniyeh’s Assassination

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

World leaders have honored Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, while at the same time condemning his assassination in a targeted raid by Israel in the Iranian capital on Wednesday.

Criminal, Terrorist Zionist Regime – Iran

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, offered his condolences to “the Islamic Ummah, the Resistance Front, the courageous, proud people of Palestine, and in particular to the family and loved ones of Martyr Haniyeh and of one of his companions who was martyred beside him.

He said: “The criminal, terrorist Zionist regime martyred our dear guest in our territory and has caused our grief, but it has also prepared the ground for a severe punishment.”

Khamenei emphasized that Haniyeh “was willing to sacrifice his honorable life in this dignified battle for many years. He was prepared for martyrdom and had sacrificed his children and loved ones on this path.”

Following this bitter, tragic event which has taken place within the borders of the Islamic Republic, it is our duty to take revenge. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) July 31, 2024

“Following this bitter, tragic event which has taken place within the borders of the Islamic Republic, it is our duty to take revenge,” he stated.

Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref strongly condemned the assassination, calling it “another manifestation of state terrorism” of Israel.

Aref said the targeted assassination of Haniyeh was “one of the consequences of the silence of the international community over continued crimes of the Zionist regime and the clear violation of international laws.”

‘Heinous, Cowardly Assassination’ – Yemen’s Ansarallah

Ansarallah’s Political Bureau said in a statement: “We strongly condemn the heinous and cowardly assassination of Commander Ismail Haniyeh, which targeted one of the nation’s symbols and leaders of the resistance.”

His assassination “is a great escalation and a major violation, as well as a blatant breach of all laws, norms, and international treaties…represents a severe loss to the nation at a critical stage of confrontation with the enemy,” it added.

“We are determined to stand by Hamas and all resistance factions in confronting the American-backed zionist aggression. The continued genocidal crimes and assassination of leading figures by the zionist enemy demonstrate its utter failure and incapacity in the war.”

The movement further said: “The complacent, especially the ruling regimes, must wake up from their slumber and work diligently to uphold the dignity of the nation and support Palestine. We renew our pledge and determination to support Palestine and its cause, and to continue on the path of resistance until victory.”

It emphasized that “the crime” of Haniyeh’s assassination “will not deter the Palestinian people and will not prevent their continued resistance, but rather it will increase their firmness and steadfastness.”

Great Loss – Yemen

Yemeni President Mahdi Al-Mashat said in a statement: “The martyrdom of commander Ismail Haniyeh is a great loss for the Palestinian people and the entire Islamic nation.”

“We condemn the heinous assassination crime committed by the Israeli enemy, who is floundering in its abject failure on all fronts since October 7th. Yemen stands and will continue to stand with full force alongside the fighters of the Hamas movement and all the resistance axis. The zionist and American enemies must bear the responsibility for expanding the theater of war and confrontation and the wave of assassinations against resistance leaders,” he added-

Hezbollah

Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement expressed condolences on “the martyrdom of the great, sincere leader and dear brother, Ismail Haniyeh.”

“We particularly address his honorable and sacrificing family, which has offered dozens of martyrs from its men and women on the path to the liberation of Al-Quds and Palestine.”

The movement said Haniyeh was “one of the great resistance leaders of our present time who stood bravely against the American hegemony project and the zionist occupation.”

“They carried their blood on their hands, ready for martyrdom for the cause they believed in, always anticipating their martyrdom along the way,” it added.

Hezbollah said Haniyeh’s death “will increase the determination and persistence of the resisting fighters in all resistance arenas to continue the path of jihad (struggle), and will strengthen their resolve in facing the zionist enemy, the killer of women and children, the perpetrator of genocide in Gaza, and the usurper of Palestine’s land and the nation’s sanctities.”

In Lebanon, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned Haniyeh’s killing as “a serious danger that expands the circle of global concern and risk in the region.”

‘Aggressive Act’ – Iraq

Iraq called Haniyeh’s assassination “an aggressive act, a flagrant violation of international laws and a threat to security and stability in the region.”

Turkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned what he called the “treacherous” assassination of Haniyeh.

“This assassination; it is a despicable act aimed at disrupting the Palestinian Cause, the glorious resistance of Gaza and the just struggle of our Palestinian brothers, and demoralizing and intimidating the Palestinians,” he said on X.

Erdogan said the purpose of the assassination against “my brother Ismail Haniyeh is the same as the purpose of the disgusting attacks on Sheikh Ahmed Yasin, Abdulaziz Al Rantisi and many other Gazan political figures.”

“However, Zionist barbarism will not be able to achieve its goals as it has done so far,” he added.

Hamas Siyasi Büro Başkanı İsmail Heniye’ye yönelik Tahran’da gerçekleştirilen kalleş suikastı şiddetle kınıyor ve lanetliyorum. Bu suikast; Filistin Davasını, Gazze’nin şanlı direnişini ve Filistinli kardeşlerimizin haklı mücadelesini akamete uğratmaya, Filistinlilerin moralini… — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) July 31, 2024

Erdogan was hopeful that “with the stronger stance of the Islamic world and the alliance of humanity, the terror inflicted by Israel on our geography, especially the oppression and genocide in Gaza, will definitely come to an end, and our region and our world will find peace.”

He said Turkiye will continue to work towards “the establishment of a free, sovereign and independent State of Palestine, based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

‘Dangerous Escalation’ – Qatar

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that it considered the assassination “a heinous crime, a dangerous escalation, and a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law.”

Political assassinations & continued targeting of civilians in Gaza while talks continue leads us to ask, how can mediation succeed when one party assassinates the negotiator on the other side? Peace needs serious partners & a global stance against the disregard for human life. — محمد بن عبدالرحمن (@MBA_AlThani_) July 31, 2024

Separately, the Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, said on X: “Political assassinations & continued targeting of civilians in Gaza while talks continue leads us to ask, how can mediation succeed when one party assassinates the negotiator on the other side? Peace needs serious partners & a global stance against the disregard for human life.”

‘Worrying Situation’ – Italy

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said “The situation is worrying, and we are working in order to avoid an escalation.”

Tajani told reporters, according to the state-run ANSA news agency, added “Israel has the right to defend itself but there must be no escalation.”

‘Maximum Restraint’ – Germany

Germany urged immediate de-escalation in the aftermath of Haniyeh’s assassination.

“It must now be a matter of keeping a cool head and doing everything possible to de-escalate, and the chance of a hostage agreement and a cease-fire in Gaza must not be squandered now,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer said at a press briefing in Berlin, according to Anadolu.

More diplomatic efforts are now needed to secure a ceasefire for the people in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages, he added.

Fischer said: “We call on all actors to exercise maximum restraint. The logic of mutual retaliation is a misguided approach.”

‘Dangerous Consequences’ – Russia

Russia’s Foreign Ministry condemned the assassination, saying “It is obvious that the organizers of this political murder were aware of the dangerous consequences this action would have for the entire region.”

“There is no doubt that the murder of Ismail Haniyeh will have an extremely negative impact on the course of indirect contacts between Hamas and Israel, within the framework of which mutually acceptable terms of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip were agreed upon,” the Ministry added in a statement.



It urged “all parties involved to exercise restraint and refrain from steps that could lead to a dramatic degradation of the security situation in the region and provoke a large-scale armed confrontation.”

‘Blatant Violation’ – Oman

Oman expressed its strong condemnation of Haniyeh’s assassination, calling it a “blatant violation of international and humanitarian law and a clear undermining of efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region,” according to state news agency ONA.

‘Fueling the Conflict’ – Egypt

Egypt condemned Israel’s policy of escalation and warned of the “repercussions of assassination policies, violations of the sovereignty of other countries, and the fueling of conflict in the region.”

It said the assassination coincided with a lack of progress in negotiations to reach a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, reported the Anadolu news agency.

“This complicates the situation and shows the absence of Israeli political will for de-escalation and undermines the strenuous efforts of Egypt and its partners to stop the Gaza war,” the Egyptian Foreign Ministry added in a statement.

‘Wars and Destruction’ – Jordan

Jordan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi condemned “in the strongest terms Israel’s assassination” of Haniyeh, calling it “a heinous crime and a flagrant violation of international law.”

ندين بأشد العبارات اغتيال إسرائيل لرئيس المكتب السياسي لحماس إسماعيل هنية رحمه الله جريمة نكراء وخرقا فاضحا للقانون الدولي. استمرار إسرائيل في عدوانها على غزة واستباحتها لحقوق الشعب الفلسطيني وجرائمها ضده ومن دون فعل دولي يلجم عدوانيتها سيجر المنطقة نحو المزيد من الحروب والدمار. https://t.co/gdCYW2KZVJ — Ayman Safadi (@AymanHsafadi) July 31, 2024

“Israel’s continuation of its aggression against Gaza, its violation of the rights of the Palestinian people, and its crimes against them, and without international action to curb its aggression, will drag the region towards more wars and destruction,” Safadi said.

(PC, Anadolu)