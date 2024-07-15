Palestinian Youth Shot by Israeli Forces, Several Detained and Homes Demolished in West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces have shot and injured a Palestinian youth with live ammunition in Al-Shuyoukh Al-Arroub, north of Hebron (Al Khalil), in the occupied West Bank.

The forces stormed the area on Monday and fired stun grenades and poisonous gas towards local residents, resulting in a youth being injured by live bullets in the chest, which medical sources described as serious, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. Dozens were suffocated by the gas.

On Monday Israeli forces detained at least 15 Palestinians from the West Bank, including a woman from Hebron, and former prisoners, reported WAFA.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society and the Detainees’ and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs Commission said in a joint statement that the detention operations took place across the governorates of Hebron, Nablus, Ramallah, Jenin, and Tulkarm.

The number of detentions since October 7 has risen to more than 9,670, according to the prisoner organizations.

Homes Demolished

Israeli forces on Monday demolished a house in the village of Al-Walaja, northwest of Bethlehem.

The head of the Al-Walaja Village Council, Khader Al-Araj, told WAFA that the occupation forces stormed the neighborhood in Ain Jwiza area, and demolished a house belonging to local resident Fadi Abu Rizq, with an area of ​​85 square metres.

Since October 7, demolitions of homes have escalated, especially in Area C, which constitutes about 60% of the West Bank area.

Data from the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission show that the occupation authorities demolished 318 facilities in the West Bank during the first half of 2024, compared to the demolition of 313 facilities during the entire year of 2023 – an indication of an unprecedented escalation of demolitions, reported WAFA.

On Sunday, Israeli authorities ordered a Palestinian woman to demolish her home in the Silwan neighborhood of occupied Jerusalem.

Lutfiya al-Wahidi said she was forced to carry out the demolition after an Israeli court issued an order to demolish it.

Gas Station Demolished

Israeli occupation forces on Monday demolished a gas station in the town of Hizma, north of occupied Jerusalem, amid confrontations that broke out with the locals.

Witnesses said that Al-Salam gas station, owned by the Al-Khatib family from the town of Hizma, was demolished by Israeli military bulldozers.

During the demolition process, confrontations broke out with the occupation forces, who fired tear gas, stun grenades, and live bullets towards locals and their homes.

No casualties were reported, said WAFA.

Land Razed

Israeli forces also continued to bulldoze large areas of Palestinian lands in the Dahr Subeh area, which is part of the towns of Sarta and Bidya, west of Salfit.

Anti-settlement activist Nazmi Al-Salman told WAFA that the occupation forces have been carrying out extensive leveling operations in Salfit Governorate for several months, to extend water pipelines for the benefit of the illegal Jewish settler outposts.

He added that the land leveling operation extended to the main road in the Dahr Sobh area, coinciding with extensive leveling operations for the same purpose in the lands of Kifl Haris, northwest of Salfit, and Wadi Qana, affiliated with the town of Deir Istiya.

Settler Attacks

Illegal Jewish settlers on Monday set fire to large areas of Palestinian lands and attacked Bedouin homes in Wadi Yasuf, north of the village of Al-Laban Al-Sharqiya, south of Nablus.

Local resident, Tariq Abu Dayyeh, told WAFA that more than 20 settlers from the Rahalim outpost, established on the lands of villages south of Nablus, attacked Bedouin homes and tried to steal sheep from shepherds. They also pelted stones at them, before the residents could repel the attack.

Abu Dayyeh pointed out that the settlers set fire to six sites in the northwestern area of ​​the village, which led to the burning of dozens of olive trees and large areas of agricultural crops.

(PC, WAFA)