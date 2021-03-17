Palestinian MP: Rachel Corrie’s Blood is a ‘Witness to Israeli Crimes’

Rachel's parents during a protest in Palestine (Photo: ISM)

A Palestinian MP said on Tuesday that Rachel Corrie’s blood is a “witness to Israeli crimes”.

Huda Naim made her comment in a statement issued on the anniversary of the death of the US-born pro-Palestine activist, who was killed on March 16,  2003, as she was trying to stop an Israeli bulldozer demolishing Palestinian homes in Rafah.

“The blood of freedom fighter Rachel Corrie will remain Israel’s shame,” said Naim. “The [Israeli] occupation violated human rights and international law by killing Corrie.”

She added that the relative lack of condemnation of the “Israeli criminals” and the absence of any sanctions or punishment gave them a green light to commit more crimes.

“Rachel Corrie demonstrated the highest meaning of humanity by her defense of Palestinian rights,” the MP pointed out. “The Palestinians will always remember her activism, her resistance and her sacrifice at the hands of the Zionist killing machine.”

She called for those responsible for killing 23-year-old Corrie to be prosecuted as “war criminals”.

