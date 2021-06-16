Palestinian Named Next Dean of Princeton School of Public and International Affairs

Palestinian Amaney Jamal, the Edwards S. Sanford Professor of Politics and director of the Mamdouha S. Bobst Center for Peace and Justice, has been named dean of the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs (SPIA). Her appointment effective September 1, said a statement issued by the university’s office of communications.

Jamal is a longtime Princeton faculty member, whose research and teaching focuses on the Middle East and North Africa, political development and democratization, inequality and economic segregation, Muslim immigration in the United States and Europe, and issues related to gender, race, religion, and class.

Ayeee congratulations Professor @AmaneyJamal!! You keep on paving paths and breaking glass ceilings. So proud 🙏🏽🔥 https://t.co/zD8j5dAD8p — Noura Erakat (@4noura) June 14, 2021

She has served in numerous leadership roles on campus, including as chair of the Department of Politics Ad-Hoc Committee on Race and Diversity and as a member of the Dean of the Faculty Committee on Diversity. Jamal also directs the Workshop on Arab Political Development and the Bobst-American University of Beirut Collaborative Initiative.

Among her many awards and fellowships, Jamal was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2020, received the distinguished Kuwait Prize for the field of economics and social science in 2019, and was named a Carnegie Scholar in 2005.

Jamal’s parents were Palestinian immigrants to the United States, and she spent her childhood in northern California and Ramallah. She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, and her Ph.D. in political science from the University of Michigan.

