Palestinian Resistance Bombs Tel Aviv – Developing Story

The al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, said it bombed Tel Aviv and its suburbs on Tuesday with two M90 rockets.

The firing was a “response to the Zionist massacres and deliberate displacement of our people,” the group said.

A leading source in the Al-Qassam Brigades was cited in Al-Jazeera as saying that two rockets were launched from an area where the military vehicles of the occupation army are located.

A source within the Al-Qassam Brigades told Al-Jazeera that the two rockets towards Tel Aviv were launched from an area where Israeli vehicles are located in the Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/zyImF1z0JH pic.twitter.com/Rh7IDVpJyk — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 13, 2024

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that explosions were heard in Tel Aviv and that it was estimated that two rockets were fired from Gaza.

The Israeli military said one rocket, which was fired from the southern Gaza Strip, landed in the sea off the coast of Tel Aviv and that another did not reach the Israel border.

At dawn last Saturday, the Israeli occupation army committed a massacre inside the Al-Tabaeen school, which shelters displaced people in Gaza City, killing more than 100 martyrs and causing dozens of injuries.

The Israeli occupation army admitted to bombing the school, claiming that Hamas fighters used the school as a headquarters “to hide and promote various terrorist attacks against IDF forces and Israel.”

Similar claims were made by the Israeli army to justify its repeated massacres in civilian areas, though no proof was produced.

With US support, since October 7, Israel has been waging a devastating genocide on Gaza, leaving more than 131,000 killed or wounded, most of them children and women.

More than 11,000 remain missing, amid massive destruction and deadly famine.

This is a developing story.

(AJA, PC)