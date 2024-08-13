Torture at Sde Teiman – Soldiers Accused of Sexual Abuse Released into House Arrest

The ten soldiers were detained on July 29 for sexually assaulting a detainee from Gaza at the infamous Sde Teiman detention camp in the Naqab (Negev) desert .

Five Israeli soldiers accused of sexually abusing a Palestinian from Gaza were released on Tuesday and placed on house arrest by an Israeli military court, according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

The newspaper said that the court ordered the soldiers to remain under house arrest for ten days until August 22 after an agreement between the military prosecution and the soldiers’ defense lawyers.

The ten soldiers were detained on July 29 for sexually assaulting a detainee from Gaza at the infamous Sde Teiman detention camp in the Naqab (Negev) desert.

Five soldiers were later released after violent riots erupted by far-right-wing settlers and politicians who broke into two military bases where the soldiers were being held in protest of their arrest.

Israel’s Supreme Court is considering a petition filed in May by the Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI), Physicians for Human Rights Israel (PHRI), the Centre for the Defense of the Individual (HaMoked), and the Committee Against Torture in Israel (PCATI), “calling for the facility’s closure and the removal of all detainees” after numerous appeals by organizations to the government and the military went unanswered.

“The petition cited the inhumane conditions at the site and the absence of any external oversight or monitoring,” the PHRI said.

In that line, the Palestinian rights group Addameer confirmed this month that the Israeli occupation’s use of sexual assaults as a means of torture constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

It demanded the United Nations and relevant international institutions open an investigation into the Israeli occupation’s practice of sexual assaults against Palestinian detainees and bring the perpetrators to justice.

It also demanded the International Committee of the Red Cross shoulder its responsibilities, conduct visits to all prisons, monitor the detention conditions, and expose the violations practiced inside prisons.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,929 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,240 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(Anadolu, PC)