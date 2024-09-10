By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The US is “a partner” in the “crime” that was committed on Tuesday when Israeli missiles struck a humanitarian safe zone in Gaza killing at least 40 people, a Geneva-based human rights group has said.

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, Israeli warplanes dropped three US-made 2,000-pound (900 kg) MK-84 bombs on a tented camp in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis at midnight as civilians were sleeping.

At least 40 people were killed and dozens injured in the airstrikes which targeted the area designated as a “humanitarian safe zone” by Israel.

“The bombs caused craters as deep as several meters, burying about 20 tents with families inside,” the rights group said. “Many tents, with entire families inside, were buried under the sand.”

‘International Silence’

Gaza’s civil defense service said the Israeli missiles caused craters as deep as nine meters (30 feet).

According to several media reports, the US transferred, in 2023 and 2024, more than 14,000 MK-84 bombs to Israel, the Anadolu news agency said.

Another Israeli massacre was committed overnight in Gaza's sole designated "humanitarian area", Mawasi Khanyounis, in the southern Gaza Strip. At least 60 Palestinians were killed and injured after the Israeli army deployed concussion bombs against displacement tents. pic.twitter.com/vXTweGAFwI — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) September 10, 2024

Euro-Med Monitor said international silence was encouraging Israel to commit more “crimes” against Palestinians.

“The silence and disregard for such unprecedented massacres in the history of wars…is shameful and constitutes a green light for Israel to continue committing them within a clear approach to mass killing and eliminating Palestinians,” the organization stressed.

“The US is a partner in this crime, as it supplies the Israeli army with weapons and destructive bombs despite knowing that they are used to kill hundreds of civilians every time,” it added.

Al-Taba’een Massacre

Last month, at least 100 people were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli strike on the Al-Taba’een School in Gaza City, where over 6,000 displaced people have sheltered.

Israel has systematically targeted civilian facilities, including schools, hospitals, and places of worship, amid its ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Under the rules of war, targeting such civilian facilities can constitute a war crime.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,020 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 94,925 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Famine Killed Children

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)