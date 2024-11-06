Donald Trump Elected as US President – How Did the World React?

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas said position regarding the new US administration will depend on its stances and practical actions towards the Palestinian people.

“Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America,” Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu wrote on X. “This is a huge victory!”

Trump claimed victory in the November 5 elections after projections that he had defeated Democrat Kamala Harris.

During his first term in the White Office from 2017 to 2021, Trump offered unwavering support to Israel, including moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, in a move that was followed by few countries.

Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory! In true friendship,… pic.twitter.com/B54NSo2BMA — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 6, 2024

‘End the Blind Bias’ – Hamas

“Our position regarding the new US administration will depend on its stances and practical actions towards our Palestinian people, their legitimate rights, and their just cause,” Hamas said in a statement.

The movement said it was “unfortunate to note that all successive US administrations, since the occupation of Palestine in 1948, have held negative stances on the Palestinian cause.”

“They have consistently been the primary supporter of the zionist occupation,” including “providing political and military cover for zionist war criminals to continue some of the most horrific acts of genocide in modern history.”

Hamas called for “an end to the blind bias toward the zionist occupation and for serious and genuine efforts to stop the war of extermination and aggression against our Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank” as well as the “aggression against our brotherly Lebanese people.”

The movement urged Trump “to heed the voices that have risen from within American society itself for more than a year since the zionist aggression on Gaza, rejecting occupation and genocide and objecting to support and bias toward” Israel.

“The new U.S. administration must understand that our Palestinian people will continue to confront the abhorrent zionist occupation and will not accept any path that detracts from their legitimate rights to freedom, independence, self-determination, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital.”

‘Doesn’t Really Matter’ – Iran

Iran downplayed the significance of the election results, saying it “doesn’t really matter” who becomes the next US president.

Addressing reporters in Tehran, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said that the “general policies” remain unchanged.

“Necessary predictions and planning have been made in advance. There will be no change in people’s livelihoods, and it doesn’t really matter who becomes president (in the US),” she reportedly said.

‘Regional and Global Crises’ – Turkiye

“I congratulate my friend Donald Trump, who won the presidential election in the United States after a great struggle,” said Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan on X.

Amerika Birleşik Devletleri’nde yapılan başkanlık seçimini büyük bir mücadelenin ardından kazanarak yeniden ABD Başkanı seçilen dostum Donald Trump’ı tebrik ediyorum. Amerikan halkının seçimiyle başlayacak olan bu yeni dönemde, Türkiye-ABD ilişkilerinin güçlenmesini, Filistin… — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) November 6, 2024

“In this new period that will begin with the elections of the American people, I hope that Turkey-US relations will strengthen, that regional and global crises and wars, especially the Palestinian issue and the Russia-Ukraine war, will come to an end; I believe that more efforts will be made for a more just world. I hope that the elections will be beneficial for our friendly and allied people in the United States and for all of humanity.”

Saudi Arabia

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Trump and wished him “success in his endeavors, and the American people further progress and prosperity.”

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques @KingSalman and HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulate Donald J. Trump on winning the U.S. presidential election. pic.twitter.com/D2xSSpYk8p — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) November 6, 2024

The monarchy also “praised the strong historical ties between the two friendly nations, emphasizing the shared desire to further strengthen the bonds in all areas.”

‘Shared Efforts’ – Qatar

“I wish you all the best during your term and look forward to working together again to strengthen our strategic relationship and partnership, and to advancing our shared efforts in promoting security and stability both in the region and globally,” said Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Congratulations to President-Elect Donald Trump on winning the U.S. presidential election. I wish you all the best during your term and look forward to working together again to strengthen our strategic relationship and partnership, and to advancing our shared efforts in… — تميم بن حمد (@TamimBinHamad) November 6, 2024

‘Strategic Partnership’ – Egypt

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said, “I look forward to reaching peace together, upholding regional stability and strengthening the strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States and their friendly peoples.”

‘Longstanding Partnership’ – Jordan

“Warmest congratulations to President Donald Trump on winning the US presidential election,” Jordan’s King Abdullah said on X. “Looking forward to working with you again to bolster Jordan’s longstanding partnership with the United States, in service of regional and global peace and stability for all.”

‘Translatlantic Partnership’ – Pedro Sanchez

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez congratulated Trump and said on X: “We will work on our strategic bilateral relations and on a strong transatlantic partnership.”

Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on your victory and your election as 47th President of the US. We will work on our strategic bilateral relations and on a strong transatlantic partnership. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) November 6, 2024

‘Peaceful Coexistence’ – China

Asked whether the outcome of the US general election would affect its US policy, China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Beijing will “deal with our relationship on the basis of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.”

#FMsays China's policy toward the United States remains consistent and Beijing will continue to view and handle #China– #US relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation, FM spokeswoman Mao Ning said when asked… pic.twitter.com/xlwZbzUn4A — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) November 6, 2024

‘More Than Just Allies’ – EU

The European Union President Ursula von der Leyen said, “I look forward to working with President Trump again to advance a strong transatlantic agenda.”

“The European Union and the United States are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens. This bond runs deep, rooted in our shared history, commitment to freedom and democracy, and common goals of security and opportunity for all.”

She urged working together “on a transatlantic partnership that continues to deliver for our citizens.”

(PC, Anadolu)