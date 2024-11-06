Clashes and Arrests – Israeli Protesters Take to the Streets over Gallant’s Dismissal

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Tuesday night in protest over the dismissal of Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, shutting down Tel Aviv’s Ayalon Highway and other roads across Israel.

According to The Times of Israel, major protests took place in occupied Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, while smaller ones were staged in Haifa, Netanya, Beersheba, and at intersections across the country.

In Tel Aviv, protesters, holding Israeli flags and photos of Israeli captives in Gaza, closed down the Ayalon Highway. Chants of “He’s a traitor” and “How much more blood will be spilled until the accused (of corruption) leaves?” were heard, in reference to Netanyahu, the Israeli newspaper reported.

Four hours into the demonstration, the Israeli police reportedly reopened the highway and arrested around 40 protesters.

Meanwhile, in occupied Jerusalem, thousands of protesters gathered on Azza Street in the vicinity of Netanyahu’s residence, accusing him of being a “tyrant”, according to The Times of Israel.

Fierce clashes took place between the protesters and the Israeli police, resulting in the arrest of three demonstrators for “attacking police and breaking through barriers”, according to a statement by the Israeli police.

Clashes also took place in Haifa with two people arrested.

Video shared with me of protests happening now in Tel Aviv in response to Netanyahu firing Defense Minister Gallant pic.twitter.com/VyVRnNRp6n — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) November 5, 2024

Protests in Tel Aviv were encouraged by Israeli opposition leaders, the likes of Yair Lapid, who slammed the decision during the war as “an act of madness”.

In a post on the X platform, Lapid accused Netanyahu of “selling out Israel’s security (…) for (his own) disgraceful political survival.

Calling Netanyahu “a threat to the existence of the state,” the Isreali politicians called on his party’s supporters and “all Zionist patriots to take to the streets tonight in protest.”

in March 2023, when Netanyahu dismissed Gallant for the first time, massive protests erupted across Israel in response, drawing hundreds of thousands of demonstrators who opposed the prime minister’s decision. Facing intense pressure from public outcry, Netanyahu eventually reversed his decision.

Gallant Slams Netanyahu

Following his dismissal, Gallant issued a statement in which he announced that contrary to Netanyahu’s allegations, his ousting came as a result of his position on the ultra-Orthdox draft law Netanyahu is trying to pass.

Gallant also slammed Netanyahu on his management of the ongoing war in Gaza and Lebanon, admitting that Israel lost hundreds of soldiers and is “carrying the burden of thousands of injured and disabled, with the war still ongoing”.

The former Israeli defense minister cautioned of difficult times ahead.

“The coming years will bring great difficulties; the wars are not over, and the sounds of battle have not faded,” he said.

‘Trust Has Cracked’

Netanyahu dismissed on Tuesday Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, announcing the appointment of Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz as Israel’s new defense minister. Gideon Sa’ar will assume the role of foreign minister.

Netanyahu explained that a “crisis of confidence” had gradually developed between him and Gallant, preventing effective management of Israel’s war efforts.

The prime minister expressed optimism that this reshuffle would foster a more cooperative and aligned cabinet.

“There needs to be full trust between the prime minister and defense minister … I regret that in the last few months, this trust has cracked,” Netanayahu’s office said in a statement.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)