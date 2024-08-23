GAZA LIVE BLOG: Two Million People in 15 Sq Miles | Israeli Air Control Base Hit | Harris: I Will Stand with Israel – Day 322

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to the Wall Street Journal, two million people in Gaza are confined to 15 square miles as Israel continues to carry out massacres throughout the Strip. The Israeli air surveillance base on Mount Meron was hit by an anti-tank missile fired from southern Lebanon. US presidential candidate Kamala Harris reiterated her pledge to always stand with Israel’s right to defend itself. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,265 Palestinians have been killed, and 93,144 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Friday, August 23, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

WSJ: Two million people in Gaza are confined to 15 square miles.

MEDICAL SOURCES: 4 Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli raid on a house west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

LIEBERMAN: The government is unable to confront the challenges of the north.

Friday, August 23, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

GALLANT: Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is irresponsible and poses a threat to security, while Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar is doing his duty.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Air surveillance base, on Mount Meron, was hit by an anti-tank missile fired from southern Lebanon.

MAARIV POLL: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc would win 52 seats, the opposition 58, and Arab representatives 10 seats, if legislative elections were held today.

KATZ: A Palestinian state means an Iranian base in Gaza and the West Bank, and we cannot allow that.

ISRAELI ARMY: We targeted a cell that was preparing to launch rockets towards Israel from the Tyre Harfa area in southern Lebanon.

UN: UN officials have renewed their call for a humanitarian ceasefire to ensure polio vaccines can reach children in the Gaza Strip.

Friday, August 23, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

WALLA: 1,091 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Israel last month, a three-fold increase compared to the beginning of the year.

Friday, August 23, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Renewed Israeli shelling on the outskirts of border towns in southern Lebanon.

TRUMP: Harris caused the October 7 attack. I made Iran bankrupt and they had no money to send to Hezbollah.

HARRIS: I will always stand with Israel’s right to defend itself.

Friday, August 23, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens sounded in several towns in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel.

Friday, August 23, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelled the center of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Friday, August 23, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

CBS: Talks in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, have resumed to discuss how to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

Friday, August 23, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

NETANYAHU: I will not submit to demands that endanger Israel’s security.

