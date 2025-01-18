‘Your Sons in Coffins’ – Abu Hamza Warns Israeli Bombing Risks Detainee Lives

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Islamic Jihad warns that Israeli airstrikes in Gaza endanger detainees during final preparations for their release under a ceasefire agreement.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, issued a warning on Saturday that continued Israeli airstrikes in Gaza could jeopardize the lives of Israeli detainees held in the enclave.

In a statement, Abu Hamza, the military spokesman of the Palestinian group, called on the families of the detainees to demand an end to the Israeli bombardment, highlighting the risks posed during the final stages of preparations for their release as part of a prisoner exchange agreement.

🚨Saraya Al-Quds spokesman Abu Hamza: The families of the enemy’s prisoners must demand that the zionist army halt the recent intense bombardment, as it may lead to the death of your sons while the resistance carries out the final field arrangements for their release + pic.twitter.com/E1veXdmFQl — Dr. Zain Abbadi (@ZainAbbadi11) January 18, 2025

“The families of the enemy’s prisoners must demand that the Zionist army halt the recent intense bombardment, as it may lead to the death of your sons while the resistance carries out the final field arrangements for their release,” the statement said, adding:

“The intensity of the Zionist bombardment pushes us toward two possible outcomes: either the families of the zionist prisoners will receive their sons in coffins or at home. The choice in these final hours lies solely with the Zionist army”.

The warning comes just hours ahead of the anticipated implementation of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, set to begin at 8:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT) on Sunday.

The three-phase ceasefire, announced by Qatar on Wednesday, aims to bring an end to over 15 months of deadly Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)