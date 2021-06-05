Report: Israel’s Spy and Attack Drones Invade Gaza Skies (VIDEO)

The Israeli K1 'Kamikaze Drone'. (Photo: File)

Palestinian resistance opened fire at tens of Israeli spy and attack drones after they invaded Gaza’s skies, downing two of them, Quds Press reported on Friday.

Sources told Quds Press that the Israeli drones entered the skies of Gaza and hovered over the neighborhoods of Al-Shejaia, Al-Zaytoun, and Al-Sabra.

According to the sources, the Palestinian resistance opened fire at the drones and downed two of them, while the resistance leadership ordered people to remain cautious, fearing possible Israeli plans to assassinate resistance leaders.

Palestinians were ordered to close the windows of their homes for protection from the drones.

The drones left the skies of Gaza after half an hour of flying.

