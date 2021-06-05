Palestinian resistance opened fire at tens of Israeli spy and attack drones after they invaded Gaza’s skies, downing two of them, Quds Press reported on Friday.

Sources told Quds Press that the Israeli drones entered the skies of Gaza and hovered over the neighborhoods of Al-Shejaia, Al-Zaytoun, and Al-Sabra.

Lots of Israeli quadcopter drones in Gaza sky! pic.twitter.com/aay0Dgj72R — Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) June 3, 2021

According to the sources, the Palestinian resistance opened fire at the drones and downed two of them, while the resistance leadership ordered people to remain cautious, fearing possible Israeli plans to assassinate resistance leaders.

Gaza fighters fire their rifles against Israeli drones in Gaza skies in an attempt to down them #Gaza #drones pic.twitter.com/O1iNr4Yf3U — Nidal al-Mughrabi (@nidalal) June 3, 2021

Palestinians were ordered to close the windows of their homes for protection from the drones.

The drones left the skies of Gaza after half an hour of flying.

