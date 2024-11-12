‘Unprecedented Crisis’ – Death Toll Rises as Israel Continues to Bomb Lebanon

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said in a statement on Monday that Lebanon is facing an unprecedented crisis threatening its future.

The Israeli army carried out several airstrikes across Lebanon with the death toll rising to 3,240 dead and 14,134 injured, according to official figures from the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

The ministry said on Monday that Israeli raids across Lebanon have claimed the lives of at least 54 people on Sunday alone.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said in a statement on Monday that Lebanon is facing an unprecedented crisis threatening its future due to the Israeli continued aggression, which violates key principles of international humanitarian law.

The Emergency Operations Center of the ministry announced that initial numbers indicate that seven people were killed and seven others injured in an Israeli airstrike on Al-Saksakieh, in Sidon.

Ivana, 2, from Tyre, Lebanon, was playing with her sister, Rahaf, 7, when a nearby airstrike caused a fire. Both girls sustained severe burns. UNICEF and partners are supporting hospitals with medical supplies. But the lives of children in Lebanon depend on a ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/n92Y3yHhC1 — UNICEF (@UNICEF) October 31, 2024

The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that most of the victims of a raid targeting a house in Al-Saksakieh were women and children, and that rescue operations were still underway in search of missing people.

In Sidon, three bodies were recovered from under the rubble of a house that was targeted in the town of Kharayeb, according to NNA.

Moreover, the Israeli army hit a number of cities, towns, and villages in South Lebanon including Burj Qalaway, the vicinity of the Khiam detention center, and the town of Ansar.

In Tyre, the Israeli forces hit the area between the towns of Al-Ramadiyah and Seddiqine, as well as the towns of Mansouri and Yater.

Another strike targeted the outskirts of the Rashidieh camp for Palestinian refugees, south of the city, NNA reported.

Bombing has damaged infrastructure in south #Lebanon, making some roads impassable. @UNIFIL_ peacekeepers are clearing rubble, repairing roads, and restoring safe passage to continue their service. pic.twitter.com/ltaf2VGcWp — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) November 11, 2024

Furthermore, two people were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the town of Shehabieh in Tyre

In Nabatieh, Israeli airstrikes targeted the outskirts of the town of Froun and the historic mosque in the Al-Bayad neighborhood, which resulted in its destruction.

The Israeli army also targeted Kfar Remman, Yohmor al-Shqif, Arnoun in Nabatieh, and a building on the Nabatieh-Shqif road.

In the Baalbek-Hermel region, NNA reported that 18 people were killed on Sunday in various airstrikes on the area, four of those in an airstrike on the town of Zighrin and five others in a raid on the village of Al-Qasr.

In the city of Baalbek, Israeli warplanes struck the town of Shmestar in Baalbek and a building in the Lakkis neighborhood with no information on casualties.

BREAKING: While Western media is screaming about genocidal Israeli football hooligans in Amsterdam, Israel dropped bombs on residential buildings in Tyre, South Lebanon, killing civilians in their homes. Countless others are still buried under the rubble. This is a massacre. pic.twitter.com/4riMPISkGq — sarah (@sahouraxo) November 8, 2024

An Israeli raid also targeted Saraain El Tahta, claiming the life of one person and wounding four.

Another strike in Bednayel killed a family of four, which according to NNA brings the death toll in Baalbek-Hermel since the onset of the war to 796.

War on Lebanon

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, 2023, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

Israel escalated its aggression with the cyber-terror attacks on September 17 and 18, which claimed the lives of at least 37 people including children, and injured around 3000 others.

This went hand in hand with a series of assassinations of Hezbollah leaders, including that of the Secretary-General of the resistance party Hassan Nasrallah on September 27.

These developments coincided with unprecedented bombings and airstrikes by Israel’s army on different cities across Lebanon particularly in the south, Bekaa, and the southern district of Beirut.

BREAKING: Israeli attack kills several Palestinians in south Gaza ‘safe zone’, report our colleagues at Al Jazeera Arabic https://t.co/vRWsPP9ddr pic.twitter.com/PMsfgH947n — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) November 11, 2024

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on November 11 that 3,240 Lebanese were killed and 14,134 were injured since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

The Lebanese Government Emergency Committee announced on October 29 that the number of shelters has reached 1,100 centers with maximum capacity.

The Head of the committee, Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin revealed that the total number of displaced people exceeds 1.2 million.

According to the committee, 355,910 Syrian nationals and 167,295 Lebanese nationals crossed into Syria from September 23 to October 29.

(PC, NNA)