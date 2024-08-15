‘Humanitarian Catastrophe’ – 1000 Palestinians Died Due to Closure of Rafah Crossing

By staff

Al-Thawabta stressed that the death of 1000 Palestinians is the direct result of the closure of the Rahah crossing along with the blockade of humanitarian aid by Israel’s occupation army.

Gaza’s Government Media Office announced on Wednesday that over 1000 Palestinian children, patients and wounded died in the Gaza Strip since the closure of the Rafah Crossing on May 7 by the Israeli occupation army and the blockade of humanitarian aid.

The director of the office, Ismail Al-Thawabta, highlighted during a press conference the catastrophic impact of Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid preventing medical supplies, health delegations, and all forms of assistance from entering the Gaza Strip.

He said that the blockade for 100 consecutive days has worsened the already dire medical and humanitarian situation in the besieged Strip.

Al-Thawabta stressed that the death of 1000 Palestinians is the direct result of the closure of the Rahah crossing along with the blockade of humanitarian aid by Israel’s occupation army. He described the situation as a “humanitarian catastrophe affecting all aspects of life in Gaza.”

Moreover, the spokesperson pointed out that the blockade prevented 25,000 patients and wounded Palestinians from leaving Gaza in search of medical treatment abroad, which further exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the Strip.

The head of the media office labeled the closure of the Rafah crossing and the blockade of humanitarian aid as a “violation of international law”, calling on Israel and the US to reopen the Rafah crossing to allow the flow of desperately needed assistance to Gaza.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,965 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,294 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)