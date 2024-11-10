Israeli Infantry Unit Targeted near Beit Lahia – 15 Soldiers ‘Eliminated’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to a statement, the attack involved an anti-personnel RPG, followed by light weapons and grenade strikes.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, announced that its fighters eliminated an Israeli infantry unit of 15 soldiers in close combat in the Al-Shimaa area, north of Beit Lahia in Gaza.

“Al-Qassam fighters managed to target a zionist infantry force of 15 soldiers,” the statement said, adding that the fighters were able to “eliminate them from zero distance with light weapons and hand grenades”.

Additionally, Al-Qassam said it hit two Israeli troop carriers with Al-Yassin 105 and Tandem shells and struck a military bulldozer with a Thunder explosive device near the Martyr Imad Aql Mosque in the Jabaliya refugee camp.

They reported additional casualties among Israeli forces following clashes in the Al-Baraka area west of Beit Lahia.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, announced a joint operation with the Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, targeting an Israeli command center east of Jabalia camp.

Separately, Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the United States has paused multiple military equipment shipments ordered by Israel, including a substantial order of Caterpillar D-9 bulldozers.

This decision comes amid opposition to the bulldozers’ use in Gaza demolitions.

Northern Front

On the northern front, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah announced a rocket attack on an Israeli military gathering between the towns of Houla and Markaba in southern Lebanon, as well as further strikes on Israel’s Upper Galilee.

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanese villages continued, causing casualties and property damage.

Hezbollah also reported an encounter with an Israeli force near Aitaroun in southern Lebanon, stating that it inflicted casualties among Israeli troops.

The group also fired rockets at multiple locations in northern Israel, including Even Menachem, Zor’it, Shomera, Shtula, Kiryat Shmona, and the Shraga military base north of Akka.

The Israeli army confirmed about 15 rockets were launched toward the Upper and Western Galilee, some of which fell in open areas while others were intercepted.

In Nahariya, rockets were intercepted, though three people were injured by a rocket landing nearby.

A building in Kiryat Shmona was directly hit by rocket fire from Lebanon, and footage shared on Israeli media showed damage to a dining hall in Kibbutz Tel Hai in northern Israel due to another missile strike.

(PC, AJA)