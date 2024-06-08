GAZA LIVE BLOG: Major Health Disaster | New massacres in Central Gaza | Failure to Intercept Drones – Day 246

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip called on the international community to provide electricity generators to hospitals to prevent a major health disaster. Several Palestinians were killed and wounded in the continuous bombardment and artillery shelling carried out by Israeli forces. The Israeli army admitted that Hezbollah launched a drone at Marj Bin Amer and air defenses failed to intercept it. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,731 Palestinians have been killed, and 83,530 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Click here for the previous blogs.

LATEST UPDATES

Saturday, June 8, 11:30 am (GMT +2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We exploded a minefield with Israeli engineering force near the crossing line east of the city of Rafah, noting that it left its members dead and wounded.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the Israeli Zarit barracks and achieved a direct hit.

AL-AQSA MARTYRS HOSPITAL: The failure of electricity generators in hospitals leads to a major health disaster

ISRAEL HAYOM: Former Mossad official Haim Tomer said that a widespread war with Hezbollah would undermine Israel’s ability to function as a state.

TURKISH FM: The occupation crimes in Gaza are a disgrace on Israel.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the Zarit area in the Upper Galilee in anticipation of missile launches from Lebanon.

CNN: American officials – who resigned publicly due to President Joe Biden’s policy in Gaza – are working together to support the opposition and put pressure on the administration.

CNN: American officials – who resigned publicly due to President Joe Biden's policy in Gaza – are working together to support the opposition and put pressure on the administration. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/GkwmK8GC6l pic.twitter.com/VTyxOXAGXg — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 8, 2024

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted an Israeli Apache helicopter with a SAM-7 missile east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY: Hezbollah launched a drone tonight at Marj Bin Amer, 40 km away, and air defenses failed to intercept it.

Saturday, June 8, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: We call on the international community and relief organizations to provide electricity generators to the Gaza Strip’s hospitals.

Saturday, June 8, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Six were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We targeted a vital target inside the occupied Palestinian territories at dawn today with drones.

Saturday, June 8, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a position of Israeli soldiers in a newly developed artillery range in Seneim in the occupied Shebaa Farms, using an assault drone.

Saturday, June 8, 06:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in several areas north of the occupied Golan for fear of a drone infiltration.

Saturday, June 8, 05:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation artillery continued its shelling of areas southeast of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation artillery continued its shelling of areas southeast of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/GkwmK8G4gN pic.twitter.com/Cwiz300W6w — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 8, 2024

Saturday, June 8, 04:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery fired incendiary shells, and fires broke out in the Oreiba area, north of the city of Rafah.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli raids and artillery shelling targeted the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Saturday, June 8, 03:00 am (GMT +2)

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted with artillery shells a group of Israeli occupation soldiers at the Raheb site.

Saturday, June 8, 02:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in several areas in the Upper Galilee on the border with Lebanon.

(The Palestine Chronicle)